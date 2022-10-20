UAE: Authorities airlift elderly Emirati who fell off mountain

Residents of the city look forward to engage in the challenge despite physical setbacks
The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) rescued an elderly Emirati man who fell off the Jabal Mebrah Mountain in Fujairah on Wednesday.
According to the Fujairah Police’s operations room report, the 64-year-old was extremely exhausted and had sustained multiple fractures due to his fall.
A team from the operations room of the NSRC airlifted the Emirati man by helicopter and transported him to the Dibba Hospital in Fujairah to recieve necessary medical treatment.
