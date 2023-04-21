Eid Al Fitr 2023: Dubai Police treat 22 children of female inmates to a shopping spree

The event aimed to bring joy and happiness to the children during the celebrations

Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 12:43 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 2:14 PM

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions of Dubai Police organized the 'Eid Clothing' event for 22 children of female inmates.

This was done in collaboration with the Rawafed Development and Education Centre and the Big Heart Foundation. The event aimed to bring joy and happiness to the children during the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, stated that the event supports the community efforts of the Dubai Police and fosters their commitment to promoting values of tolerance, love, and happiness among children during the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

He explained that the event involved taking the children to one of the major shopping centres, allowing them to choose their Eid clothes themselves, and purchasing toys for them. He emphasised that they are keen to carry out these events and initiatives every Eid in cooperation with their partners, in addition to other community and humanitarian initiatives for inmates throughout the year.

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of the Women's Prison, said that they provide a positive and comfortable atmosphere for the children of female inmates, including appropriate food, drink, periodic medical check-ups, and basic reading and writing education.

They are also keen to involve them in various celebrations and occasions, as well as launching multiple initiatives to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of the mothers and their young children.

ALSO READ: