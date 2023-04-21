Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan shares Eid Al Fitr greetings, posts heartwarming video

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to wish his followers 'Eid Mubarak'.

The Crown Prince posted a video early today, wishing his followers on social media. The heartwarming video has yet again displayed the importance that the royal gives to his family.

The short video begins with a clip of the Dubai skyline along with some edited hot air balloons with the UAE flag and Dubai logo.

As the clip fades into a blur, bright pink flowers on a branch along with birds flying into a distance are seen on screen.

A melodious tune is heard playing as the video shows some of the images that Sheikh Hamdan has shared on Instagram, earlier. The photos seen in the video all feature the Crown Prince's family.

In an innovative technique, the photos have been displayed as individual polaroid pictures hanging from ropes in the short, yet heartfelt video.

The Dubai royal often takes to Instagram to share pictures of his children and his adventures around the world. He often gives residents (and fans) a glimpse into his daily life beyond the world of high-level meetings and official duties.

On the blessed occasion of Eid Al Fitr, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to say: "Happy new year to the UAE and its people.. Happy new year to our Arab and Islamic nation. Happy new year to the world... May God accept your obedience.. and perpetuate your joys.. and fulfill all your aspirations."

