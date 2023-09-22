Partner Content By KT Engage
RIT Dubai: Transforming education with future-focused degrees and sustainable campus
At RIT Dubai, the university believes evolvement and embracing change is the sole method for enhancing any institution's services and capabilities to cope with the ongoing transformation happening in its landscape. RIT Dubai is constantly moving along with the time.
With a future-oriented mindset and vision, the institution keeps scouting for after skills needed in the market. This was the reason behind RIT Dubai introducing new undergraduate and graduate degrees: A bachelor's degree in psychology, a new bachelor's degree in global business management and a master's degree in future foresight and planning.
RIT Dubai is also laying the foundation for a new bachelor's degree in new media and another degree in advertising and public relations. The use of new technologies, digital transformation and innovation is embedded within the fabric of all degrees the university offers. RIT Dubai has a comprehensive structure to enhance students’ soft skills, including communication, critical thinking, adaptability and mindfulness.
All these programmes are delivered from the first phase of a smart, sustainable and connected state-of-the-art campus that spans an area of 129,000 sqm, with the innovation centre as a focal point to the campus and is overlooked by all other academic buildings. It is a unique structure that has attracted media outlets and has been named as one of the top 10 quirkiest campus buildings by Newsweek earlier in 2023. Several other buildings will be introduced to campus to enrich students' experience and be a home to their innovative and smart ideas too. RIT Dubai is introducing a new three-storey building, encompassing more than 10 classrooms and labs, energy and sustainability labs, a solar car parking. These new additions will be equipped with the latest technological apparatus - that identifies RIT Dubai.
To add to the wholesome experience, when joining RIT Dubai, a unique internship opportunity is offered to all students. Unlike any usual internship, RIT Dubai's internship is a minimum of three months and extends up to a year for certain majors. To facilitate this for all students, RIT Dubai has more than 30 strategic partners who work closely with the university to train students, hone their skills and expose them to real-life organisational issues that students are directly involved in solving. This unique approach makes students well-equipped to handle the job market upon graduation. Students also get the chance to study one semester at any of the RIT's global campuses, which enriches their cultural experience and adds to the knowledge they gain while engaging with other students from different backgrounds.
At RIT Dubai, we elevate the experience, enrich skills and encourage constant learning.