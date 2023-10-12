Lebanese American University offers innovative New York Business Immersion Week for online MBA programmes
A highlight for many was visiting the headquarters of global fashion powerhouse Capelli
Lebanese American University (LAU) has become a pioneer in online education in the Middle East, thanks to its strong tradition of innovation. This dedication to staying ahead of the curve is seen in LAU's new MS degree in Applied AI and existing MS programmes in Computer Science and International Construction Management. LAU also provides in-demand skills through its popular online MBA programmes in Global Business Administration, Business Analytics, and Healthcare Management.
While LAU's online MBA programmes deliver key skills and knowledge, there's no substitute for real-world experience. That's why LAU recently introduced the New York Business Immersion Week, giving online MBA students the chance to engage with business leaders, learn about emerging trends, and explore New York City. The ground-breaking ‘New York Immersion Week' brought MBA students to New York City for five remarkable days full of meetings with esteemed business leaders and faculty. The goal was to help students make connections to become the pioneering leaders of tomorrow's business world.
The first cohort of seven who arrived from four different countries reflected LAU's diverse student body. For five days, they immersed themselves in learning from experts across various industries. On day one, they visited publishing leader Wiley in New Jersey for thought-provoking talks on AI's effects on publishing's future. As student Hussein Hassid said, "The rise of digital publishing has disrupted the traditional publishing model. We learned that to remain competitive, publishers need to embrace digital technology and constantly find new ways to reach readers." After an inside look at New York's iconic Financial District, students gained valuable insights at private equity firm INVUS. They received a comprehensive overview of INVUS's approach, analytics, and investments, providing a wealth of exclusive knowledge.
A highlight for many was visiting the headquarters of global fashion powerhouse Capelli. The company's inspirational success story and insights into business culture made a lasting impact. As student Lara Al Arab remarked, "Gaining a behind-the-scenes look at Capelli's unique business model and philosophies directly from the executives was a rare privilege." She added, "We received eye-opening perspectives on everything from harnessing market trends and technological innovations to navigating regulatory environments and understanding customer preferences." Capelli's 3,500 employees are spread across the globe, with manufacturing facilities located in China and Bangladesh, corporate headquarters in Lebanon, and creative studios in the USA and Europe. For student Hamad Hamad, Capelli's meteoric rise from selling $1 items to reaching millions in total revenue represented the most inspiring success story imaginable. As he put it, "It was fascinating to learn how they started so humbly but had the vision and determination to grow into a global fashion powerhouse reaching sales in the millions."
The week culminated with a seminar by renowned expert Dr Fady Harfoush on analytics and business science. As a pioneer in the field, his insights on integrating AI and analytics shed light on new opportunities for efficiency and growth. As student Hamad Hamad, who plans a Fintech career, noted, "A key takeaway was the importance of innovation and integrating AI and analytics to open up new possibilities."
This rewarding week provided more than just academic benefits. Students gained confidence and learned they could rise to new challenges. The real-world experiences reinforced the quality of LAU's online MBA. As Al Arab said: "I would recommend the online MBA." The Immersion Week's success ensures it will become an annual event. With experiences like this, LAU continues leading online education, opening doors to invaluable connections, insights, and opportunities.
