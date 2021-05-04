- EVENTS
Committed to a healthy life with you
A healthy lifestyle starts with improving our health and quality of life in general. The rituals we follow to lead a healthy lifestyle might differ but to us, it begins with the right nutrition and a balanced diet.
For example, who amongst us hasn't set a specific time or date to kick start a healthy lifestyle? From commitment to exercise "from the beginning of the month" or eating a healthy and balanced diet "after Eid or Ramadan". but our question is: why delay your commitment to when Ramadan ends, when in fact, Ramadan can be made healthier than any other month?
At MAGGI, we understand there are many reasons that can make following a healthy lifestyle difficult, but we also believe that a balanced diet should never be compromised. That's why we offer innovative products with natural ingredients to meet the nutritional requirements for a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Additionally, we undertake numerous initiatives to raise public health awareness and improve our quality of life, including the initiative Kitchen Cupboard.
To elaborate, MAGGI's Kitchen Cupboard initiative is part of our effort to simplify the ingredients used in our products, accompanied with deliciously balanced recipes, so you can implement goodness into your diet with ease.
We have also introduced "My Menu IQ" on the MAGGI website, a digital nutritional service that helps prepare recipes as part of a varied diet. These recipes combine the quality of our products with the freshest ingredients to enjoy nutritionally balanced meals that suit your needs best.
We haven't stopped there, as our efforts to improve the nutritional balance of our products have only increased: by reducing the proportion of salt and saturated fats, and increasing ingredients such as quinoa, freekeh, and barley that is rich in fiber, and legumes such as lentils, beans, and chickpeas which are naturally rich in protein. This is in addition to helping reduce the risks of nutritional deficiencies by fortifying our products with essential nutrients.
Great nutrition is at the heart of everything we do, and offering products prepared with delicious ingredients you know and love helps us encourage everyone to see the positives of home cooking.
And so, our journey with you continues, and our commitment towards products with natural ingredients and balanced recipes is unwavering - because a healthy life starts with the choices you make with your food.