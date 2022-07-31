Dubai Crown Prince to meet hero delivery rider from viral video soon

It is free to access for all, daily from 10am to midnight
Remember the delivery rider from last week’s viral video that showed him removing two concrete bricks from a traffic junction? Well, the Dubai Crown Prince will be meeting Pakistani expat Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem soon to thank him for his act of goodness.
Khaleej Times had reported last week how Abdul Ghafoor ran to remove the two heavy concrete blocks in Al Quoz. He then put them in a safe place before returning to his bike.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a Story on his Instagram account, hailing the rider’s quick thinking. Posting the viral video, Sheikh Hamdan said: “An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?”
A little later, he posted that the “good man” had been found. “Thank you, Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”
Out to deliver an order that day, Abdul Hakeem was waiting at the intersection when he realised the danger the fallen blocks posed. “I saw the blocks but didn’t really think much of it,” he had told Khaleej Times. “As I waited, a taxi went over the block and the driver almost lost control of his car. That is when I realised that it could cause a major accident.
“To be honest, I didn’t think I was doing anything special,” he said. “I was just making sure no one would get hurt. If God forbid, one of our riders hit it, it could even cause death. That is why I acted quickly.”
He then went on to deliver his order on time.
Talabat had rewarded him with an air ticket to go home and spend time with his son.
The 27-year-old had said that he had not seen his son since he was a few months old and missed him terribly. “I try and call him every week but I miss him a lot,” he said.
ALSO READ:
It is free to access for all, daily from 10am to midnight
UAE Golden Visas also drive buyers' interest in larger houses worth Dh50 million or more
They will be available for purchase from August 1, 2022
Programme to be open to children aged six to 13 from August 2
Civic body now has institutions for environment, facilities management, building licensing, waste management
Five Pakistanis lost their lives after torrential rains in the country's Eastern Emirates
Debt Burden Ratio of beneficiaries increases from 50% to 60%
Three people were not related, waiting on information about two others: Pakistan Consul-General