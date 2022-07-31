Dubai Crown Prince to meet hero delivery rider from viral video soon

Khaleej Times reported last week how Pakistani national ran to remove the concrete blocks from busy road to help motorists

Pakistani national Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 6:52 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 7:28 PM

Remember the delivery rider from last week’s viral video that showed him removing two concrete bricks from a traffic junction? Well, the Dubai Crown Prince will be meeting Pakistani expat Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem soon to thank him for his act of goodness.

Khaleej Times had reported last week how Abdul Ghafoor ran to remove the two heavy concrete blocks in Al Quoz. He then put them in a safe place before returning to his bike.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a Story on his Instagram account, hailing the rider’s quick thinking. Posting the viral video, Sheikh Hamdan said: “An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?”

A little later, he posted that the “good man” had been found. “Thank you, Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”

Out to deliver an order that day, Abdul Hakeem was waiting at the intersection when he realised the danger the fallen blocks posed. “I saw the blocks but didn’t really think much of it,” he had told Khaleej Times. “As I waited, a taxi went over the block and the driver almost lost control of his car. That is when I realised that it could cause a major accident.

“To be honest, I didn’t think I was doing anything special,” he said. “I was just making sure no one would get hurt. If God forbid, one of our riders hit it, it could even cause death. That is why I acted quickly.”

He then went on to deliver his order on time.

Talabat had rewarded him with an air ticket to go home and spend time with his son.

The 27-year-old had said that he had not seen his son since he was a few months old and missed him terribly. “I try and call him every week but I miss him a lot,” he said.

ALSO READ: