Watch: 5 viral acts of kindness appreciated by UAE Rulers, Crown Princes

Royals have, in the past, personally called or met everyday heroes whose inspirational acts went viral

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 12:32 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 2:13 PM

Khaleej Times’ digital and social media platforms were abuzz with comments hailing Dubai Crown Prince’s phone call to a delivery rider to appreciate his act of kindness. Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem, a Pakistani Talabat rider, received the call of a lifetime from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after a viral video showed him removing two concrete bricks from a busy Al Quoz traffic junction.

This is not the first time a UAE leader has encouraged an act of kindness from residents. Rulers and Crown Princes have, in the past, personally called or met everyday heroes whose inspirational acts of kindness went viral.

1. March 2021: When the UAE President called a hero cop

Sgt Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi from the Sharjah Police was on patrol duty when he spotted a man who was trying to move his car that had broken down on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road. Next thing the driver knew, the officer had already called for a towing service — and even paid for it.

The hero cop received a call of appreciation from the highest quarter, when the now UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, dialled him up.

"I am calling to hear your voice and to thank you for your act. I want to greet you, because you brought honour to me, your family and people. May Allah grant you heaven for what you did," Sheikh Mohamed says in his interaction with Sgt Al Hammadi.

2. August 2021: These heroes saved a pregnant cat

Four men were hailed as unsung heroes by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, after a video of them saving a pregnant cat went viral.

In the video, the cat is seen dangling from the balcony while the group of three men quickly takes position below with a bedsheet spread out as a safety net. The fourth was taking the video. The cat falls into the bedsheet, possibly saving her life. The men then pat her as she walks away unharmed.

Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city.

Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them. pic.twitter.com/SvSBmM7Oxe — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2021

After the incident, the men — Moroccan watchman Ashraf, Pakistani salesman Atif Mehmood, Indian Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) driver Nasser, and Indian grocer Mohammed Rashid — were all given a cash award of Dh50,000.

3. January 2020: This teacher brightened students’ first day back in school

A video of a teacher greeting her students in an Al Ain school went viral for all the right reasons. The teacher can be heard greeting each student by name, enquiring about their welfare and wishing them a positive day.

After noticing the video, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted about it, asking his millions of followers if they could help identify her.

بداية يوم دراسي في الامارات ... البداية تكون مختلفة عندما تكون مع مدرّسة تحمل روحا جميلة ... وكلمة طيبة ... وابتسامة صادقة .. وتفاؤلا وطاقة ايجابية حقيقية تبثها لأبنائها وأحبابها الطلبة ... نبحث عنها لمن يعرفها ؟ pic.twitter.com/xkIqI0p132 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 29, 2020

Netizens quickly identified Sheikhah Al Noaiymi, who worked in Al Ain's Aliya School. Later, she and her mother were invited to a UAE Cabinet meeting, where Sheikh Mohammed honoured the Emirati teacher with the Prime Minister's medal and an immediate promotion.

4. January 2021: Dubai Metro cashier tops up commuter’s Nol card for free

Emirati Abdullah Ali Issa Al Qassab topped up the Nol card of a journalist after she forgot her wallet. He wouldn’t accept “any attempt to repay him later”, the journalist tweeted, hailing him as a ‘Superman’.

Sheikh Mohammed retweeted the post, terming Al Qassab as a “true example of a real civil servant”.

5. August 2021: Ajman cops let family wait in police patrol

A family was waiting in the scorching summer heat to get PCR tests done for their children’s return to school the next day. Seeing this, two kind cops let the Indian mother and her two children rest in their patrol car.

A video of the gesture went viral, with even Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, sharing it as an Instagram Story. The Ajman Crown Prince met the kind cops later and honoured them.

ALSO READ: