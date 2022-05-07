Discover The Wonders of Abu Dhabi
Background
Etihad Airlines and its loyalty programme Etihad Guest are proud to unveil this new campaign designed to highlight the extraordinary range of partnerships it offers members across the UAE and how Etihad Guest as a thoughtful travel and lifestyle brand allows residents and guests to earn and spend Miles - the most rewarding currency in the UAE - everywhere, everyday.
Conceived to address the lack of inbound and outbound tourism which started in early 2020 this ground-breaking campaign will help stimulate the local economy by reminding Guests of the myriad ways that members can utilise their Miles as a currency right across the UAE with a specific focus on Abu Dhabi.
As the national airline Etihad is uniquely positioned to harness the potential within the local economy whilst providing its members with the widest choice of lifestyle partners to enjoy:
Etihad's Unique Symbiosis:
Campaign Theme and idea:
Putting our partners at the heart of everything we do by inviting viewers to 'Discover the wonders of Abu Dhabi as an Etihad Guest'.
Campaign Narrative:
Exaggerate the possible.
As an Etihad Guest, you will get extra from doing the ordinary. You get more when you fill up your car, more when you do your grocery shop, more when you travel, eat, shop or play. More, More, More!
This campaign captures the essence of what 'more' means from an Etihad Guest point of view in Abu Dhabi. Because Etihad Guest is the most thoughtful travel and lifestyle brand in the region we are highlighting that you will benefit from all the extras you get by exaggerating the possible. This is the wonder.
We have recreated Abu Dhabi as a visually interesting, intriguing and magical world - a creative representation that captures the wonder of ‘more’ by showcasing our partners and exaggerating the rewards.
We have used 3D modelling/illustration and dynamic perspective to create an immersive metaverse experience that allows us to showcase the breadth of partners within Abu Dhabi as well as depicting tangible rewards.
Through this medium we are able to hero Abu Dhabi in a unique way that is interesting not just to residents but to a global audience especially with travel starting to open up again.