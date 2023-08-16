Discover excellence in education at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah, the largest city and capital of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, is the sixth-largest city in the UAE, following Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Ajman. Its location, just a 45-minute drive from Dubai, has made it a popular destination in the Middle East, renowned for its unique nature, leisure, adventure, and authentic offerings. The beautiful Emirate is famous for its impressive archaeological heritage, rich cultural history, striking mountains, coastal beaches, and mangroves. Additionally, Ras Al Khaimah is recognized for providing an exceptional educational environment.
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is a public, non-profit, independent, coeducation institution of higher education. Its staggering 1.3 million sqft campus delivers integrated American-style undergraduate and graduate programs with a strong focus on the local indigenous culture. AURAK's campus is designed to provide students with everything they need to succeed inside and outside the classroom. The campus has everything from modern lecture halls and state-of-the-art laboratories to comfortable residence halls and cutting-edge sports facilities.
AURAK is officially licensed by the Ministry of Education of the UAE to award degrees/qualifications in higher education. AURAK is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award baccalaureate and master's degrees.
The University has also earned international accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), the UK's quality body for higher education. It has been granted accreditation through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education for all degrees offered at the institution.
With a focus on innovation and advancement, AURAK offers a world-class education and research experience with various undergraduate and graduate programs in business and management, engineering, computer science, media and design, education, and biotechnology.
The majority of our undergraduate engineering programs are accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET). The School of Business is an accredited member of AACSB International - The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. AURAK has been granted exemption accreditation by ACCA for the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification for students who have completed the BSBA Major in Accounting or the BSBA Major in Finance.
The strong partnership agreements with leading regional and international organizations enable students and graduates to gain the necessary work experience, knowledge, and tools to make meaningful contributions as professionals in their field on a global level.
AURAK places great value on sustainability and is dedicated to preserving the planet for future generations. The university have structured its efforts around three key areas: participation, collaborative research, and implementation strategies.
The esteemed faculty members are at the forefront of ground-breaking research in sustainability, while students receive a comprehensive education in sustainable practices. The university also engage with its community to drive positive change and build a more sustainable future for all. AURAK is making great strides toward a more sustainable world by focusing on participation, research, and implementation.
The university is pushing the boundaries of what's possible through specialized centers, each dedicated to fostering innovation and sustainability.
The centers of excellence include the AURAK Center for Entrepreneurship (ACE), the Center of Information, Communication, Networking Education and Innovation (ICONET), and the RAK Research and Innovation Centre (RAKRIC). These centers are integral to AURAK and are committed to driving cutting-edge research, business incubation, and problem-solving initiatives.
Additionally, AURAK's Center for Executive and Professional Education (CEPE) offers workshops and training which prepare individuals to serve as successful leaders and professionals in their respective fields. The center works with organizations, government entities, and community residents to provide a wide variety of tailored workshops and training that meets the needs of you and your employees.
AURAK is known for its vibrant student life. The campus is a hub of energy and creativity where you can connect with other students from diverse backgrounds, build lifelong friendships, and make unforgettable memories. Home to more than 45 nationalities, AURAK provides the opportunity to learn intercultural competencies, which lay the foundation for living and working in a globally diverse world.
AURAK's vibrant campus community provides an incredible spectrum of service-oriented programs in collaboration with the AURAK student body, on-campus departments, and community organizations to support learning, involvement, leadership, community engagement, and creative expression far beyond the classroom environment. Some exciting student activities and events include global day, UAE National Day, international travel, visiting exhibitions, museum trips, movie nights, and barbecues.
In addition to campus events, students can join various sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities to help them develop not only on a personal but also on a professional level.
AURAK will provide the academic skills and professional preparation necessary to succeed in your chosen profession.
*Questions about the accreditation of AURAK may be directed in writing to them using the information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org).
AURAK offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs.
Undergraduate Programs at AURAK
School of Arts and Sciences
- Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology
- Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication
School of Business
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Major in Accounting)
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Major in Business Analytics)
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Major in Finance)
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Major in Hospitality & Tourism Management)
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Major in Human Resource Management)
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Major in Marketing)
School of Engineering
- Bachelor of Architecture
- Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence
- Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Civil and Infrastructure Engineerin
- Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design
- Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering
Graduate Programs at AURAK
- Master of Business Administration (MBA)
- Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA)
- Master of Education: Educational Leadership (MEEL)
- Master of Science in Engineering Project Management (MEPM)
- Master of Science in Sustainable and Renewable Energy (MSRE)