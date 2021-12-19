Dh95 million Emirates Draw: UAE's biggest raffle just got bigger

Seven guaranteed winners of the weekly raffle draw took home Dh77,777 each

Photo: Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 1:20 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 1:21 PM

Emirates Draw announced on Saturday evening (December 18) during its weekly broadcast that the Grand Prize for its upcoming December 25 draw has been increased from Dh89 million to Dh95 million.

Players hoping to have won last night will have the chance to try their luck again at matching all seven numbers from right to left and winning the the life-altering prize.

Emirates Draw executives are hoping that one lucky winner will be announced before the new year.

The company also announced the seven guaranteed winners of the weekly raffle draw who each took home Dh77,777.

Last week’s main draw winning seven-digit number was 9894651.

In total, there were 515 winners and Dh623,455 in prize money shared amongst the winners.

Two participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left and each won Dh7,777 while 35 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777 and 471 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.

Participants will still have another opportunity to win the Grand Prize of Dh95 million, the largest Grand Prize in UAE history on Saturday, December 25 at 7pm.

How to participate?

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil and coral poly at www.emiratesdraw.com. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each.

In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh95 million when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be live streamed on www.emiratesdraw.com and across its digital platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

For more information, please call the toll-free number 800 77 777 777.