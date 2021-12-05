UAE: Man wins luxury Range Rover car in Dubai Duty Free draw

Tag joined Khaleej Times in 1985 and was associated with the newspaper for 33 years
An Indian national became the proud owner of a new Range Rover car in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion at the draw held on Saturday, marking the final day of the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby 7’s at The Sevens Stadium.
Rana Sajnani, a 35 year-old Indian national born and raised in Dubai, won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Portofino Blue) car, with ticket number 0784 in Finest Surprise Series 1788, which he purchased online on November 2.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for around four years, Sajnani, who works as a wedding planner, bought 20 tickets for Series 1788 as a birthday gift to himself.
“It's a great opportunity to win the Dubai Duty Free promotion. I’m very happy and excited to receive my new car. I will continue buying tickets and hope to win more. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free!” he said.
The Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw was conducted by Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice-President for Purchasing, along with Jono, a Dubai 92 presenter.
Tickets for the Finest Surprise promotion were on sale at Dubai Duty Free counter at The Sevens Stadium throughout the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby 7’s, which was held from December 2 to 4.
