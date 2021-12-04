Sharjah announces first-ever Events Festival from December 10–11

The free to attend festival features entertainment, folk shows, music, sports, art and craft, and competitions

Supplied photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 6:46 PM

Sharjah, on Saturday, announced the launch of the first-ever Sharjah Events Festival. The diverse two-day event is set to take place on December 10 – 11, at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) said.

A total of 25 public and private entities in Sharjah will be participating in the event which will be held from 4 pm-11 pm on Friday and 2 pm-10 pm on Saturday.

Under the slogan, #See_Sharjah, the two-day event is free to attend and targets all members of the UAE community. The diverse programming agenda will feature entertainment, folk shows, music, sports, art and craft, and competitions, and other events.

Cultural enthusiasts can participate in poetry evenings, an array of workshops, shows and a raffle draw. Those who register for the event online will be included in a raffle draw and will be eligible to win attractive prizes, said SGMB.

The first day of the festival will witness the unveiling of Sharjah’s 2022 calendar of events and celebrations.

Tariq Saeed Allay, the director-general of SGMB, said, “Sharjah’s year-round events and activities fuel the emirate’s journey of comprehensive community development. Through this first-of-its-kind festival, we will unveil Sharjah’s cultural agenda for 2022, and at the same time, offer attendees a variety of family-friendly activities suitable for all segments of the community.”

“The festival also aims to provide networking and collaboration opportunities for participating entities along with a vibrant platform to showcase their work and activities to the community. Moreover, they will be able to connect and strengthen their relationships with the public in a fun-filled environment,” Saeed Allay said.