UAE’s largest grand prize rises to Dh83 million

The next draw will be held on December 11, 2021.

Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 11:10 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 11:51 AM

The UAE's biggest ever Grand Prize just got bigger as Emirates Draw increases the top winner’s prize from the current Dh77,777,777 to a staggering Dh83 million ahead of the December 11 draw.

One lucky winner, who manages to match all seven numbers in the exact sequence starting from right to left, stands a chance of winning the new grand prize of Dh83 million this Saturday. There are also prizes for those who have less than seven matching numbers in the sequence.

Emirates Draw guarantees an individual prize of Dh77,777 each week for seven participants who are randomly selected by an algorithm, which means that over Dh2 million will be equally split between 28 lucky winners over the next four weeks.

In less than three months, Emirates Draw has paid a total of approximately Dh9 million in cash prizes to over 7,000 winners. A large portion of the profits is committed to various CSR causes including the regeneration programme of the UAE’s coral reef.

Besides supporting the environment with a UAE coral reef rejuvenation programme, being the first of many initiatives, the draw will help improve participants' lives and deliver on a promise "For a Better Tomorrow."

How to participate?

Participants can choose to enter the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil or Coral Polyp at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant's number is locked in, and no one else can choose the same number.

ALSO READ:

Consumers have entered into two separate drawings; the first is a raffle draw where every week, seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants will enter into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh83 when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be streamed live on www.emiratesdraw.com and across the company's YouTube and Facebook channels. The company is urging all participants to book their favourite number early.

For more information, please call the toll-free number 800 77 777 777.