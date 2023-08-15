Partner Content By KT Engage
Crowdfunding Healthcare: A beacon of hope for patients in need
With the vision of promoting quality healthcare to Pakistan's vulnerable and impoverished population, Transparent Hands crowdsources funding for medical treatments and surgeries for patients who cannot afford them, using technology.
So far, Transparent Hands has treated over 90,000 patients and conducted over 20,000 surgeries.
Additionally, Transparent Hands has organised over 1,000 medical camps across Pakistan providing free consultations, medicines, and diagnostic tests to patients in need. These medical camps have played a vital role in reaching patients living in remote and rural areas of Pakistan.
Shockingly, a vast majority of individuals from the middle-class segment lack any health insurance coverage, while a large majority possess inadequate health insurance policies. Healthcare crowdfunding attempts to bridge the affordability gap.
In recent years, healthcare crowdfunding has become the extremely important practice of raising funds from a large pool of donors to cover medical expenses for the treatment of cancer, accidents, rare disease, complex transplant procedures, etc. In various ways, healthcare crowdfunding has served as a remedy to address the deficiencies that render healthcare in Pakistan out of reach or too expensive for many individuals.
Rameeza Mueen, CEO of Transparent Hands, said: "More than 80 million people in Pakistan are living below the poverty line due to which they are unable to undergo proper health treatment. There are not many health insurance plans for underprivileged communities due to which the majority of the people are unable to undergo medical or surgical treatments. The fight is on, the battle is far from over. A battle that we will win one day. We urge you to join hands with us by donating to assist us in conducting life-saving surgeries and medical procedures".
Transparent Hands has developed a bond of trust with its donors and international philanthropists and it ensures that their donors enjoy 100 per cent transparency at all levels from the time when they donate to a specific campaign until the patient is completely recovered after surgery or medical procedure. Once a patient is registered, an online donation campaign is run through its website sharing all details about patients.
Donors from anywhere in the world can donate at any time via their easy-to-use and secure payment modes including Stripe, payment, PayPal, and our mobile app.
To ensure transparency donors can directly contact the patient to verify the utilisation of donors. To attract more donors, special donation campaigns are managed to reach out to the donors in an effective manner. E.g. Giving seasons donations and new year donations. eid donations, zakat online, give sadqa etc.
Sami-ul- Hassan, a 4year old boy from district Chakwal is one such story of hope and success. Through cochlear implant surgery by Transparent Hands, he is now leading a normal and happy life and his parents' happiness is evident in their eyes. They are all thanks to Transparent Hands and the donor community.
Khadija Imtiaz also received the gift of life through open heart surgery carried out in collaboration with Pakistan's Children’s Heart Foundation. She was diagnosed with Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) and Mitral Valve prolapse (MVP) and the surgery changed her life.
Transparent Hands appreciates and thanks all the donors and looks for continuous support from national and international donors to treat a maximum number of underprivileged patients, increase the number of cochlear implant surgeries, introduce bionic arm replacements, increase the number of panel hospitals, launch mobile health units and further expand operations across the country.
For more information visit: https://www.transparenthands.org/