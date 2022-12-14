UAE: Father sues play area after son fractures arm

He originally demanded Dh150,000 due to the gravity of his son's injuries caused due to the negligence of the firm operating the area

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 8:46 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 8:49 AM

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases directed an entity to pay the father of a child Dh30,000 in compensation for material and moral damages to his child, after the child suffered pain, deformity, and a fracture in his arm when he was injured while playing the play area managed by the entity.

The father of the child filed a lawsuit in which he demanded that the defendant be compelled to pay him Dh150,000 in compensation for the material and moral damage that his family suffered, and to pay the court fees and expenses.

It was due to the negligence and lack of precaution in the children's play area that his son was injured in his right hand and arm.

The court indicated that the final criminal judgement convicted the defendant because the error was proven on the part of the company.

The court decided that the child deserved compensation for the material and moral damage incurred, and then directed the defendant to pay the father of the child Dh30,000 as compensation, as well as to pay the legal fees and expenses.

