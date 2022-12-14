UAE: Father sues play area after son fractures arm

One day to go: Dubai Shopping Festival to return with spectacular drone shows, fireworks at major attraction
The annual Dubai Shopping Festival is back, now entering its 28th edition, and will run until January 29, 2023
The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases directed an entity to pay the father of a child Dh30,000 in compensation for material and moral damages to his child, after the child suffered pain, deformity, and a fracture in his arm when he was injured while playing the play area managed by the entity.
The father of the child filed a lawsuit in which he demanded that the defendant be compelled to pay him Dh150,000 in compensation for the material and moral damage that his family suffered, and to pay the court fees and expenses.
It was due to the negligence and lack of precaution in the children's play area that his son was injured in his right hand and arm.
The court indicated that the final criminal judgement convicted the defendant because the error was proven on the part of the company.
The court decided that the child deserved compensation for the material and moral damage incurred, and then directed the defendant to pay the father of the child Dh30,000 as compensation, as well as to pay the legal fees and expenses.
