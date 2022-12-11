UAE

UAE: Man accuses friend of taking his car, racking up Dh62,300 in fines

There was a reckless driving violation of Dh55,000 among them

by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 6:42 AM

A 28-year-old man filed a lawsuit demanding that his friend pay him Dh62,300 for racking up traffic violations of the amount.

The man said in the Al Ain Court of First Instance that his friend had used his 2014 Range Rover without his permission and has caused damage to the vehicle and other people's property.

The plaintiff added that he saw that there was a reckless driving violation of Dh55,000 along with other violations, prompting him to file the case.

The defendant, however, failed to appear in court despite receiving notifications about it through text messages. The presiding judge has now postponed the hearing of the case,

Afkar Ali Ahmed

