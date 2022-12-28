Dubai: Driver flees crime scene after hitting pedestrian; arrested within two hours

In a bid to quickly escape from the area, the perpetrator left his car — with the engine still running — at the spot

Wed 28 Dec 2022

Dubai Police arrested a driver who ran over a 36-year-old African woman waiting beside a pedestrian crossing sign in Dubai. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a serious injury, which was caused by the accident.

The police explained that the perpetrator had fled to an unknown destination in an attempt to escape the scene of the crime. However, he left his car — with the engine still running — at the spot. He was arrested within two hours of the incident.

A top official at the police station said that a report was received at 3am on Sunday, stating that a woman had been run over near a pedestrian signal within his jurisdiction.

The police said the car was moved off the main road, and the suspect's specifications were circulated, as the cameras installed at the accident site monitored the details of the accident.

It was found that the accused crossed the green light, but was speeding and moved to the left suddenly and in a dangerous way. As the woman happened to be standing at the traffic light; he hit her hard, which led to him losing control of the vehicle.

The CID team managed to identify the suspect — who later confessed to his role in the accident — and arrested him within just two hours.

