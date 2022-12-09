Watch: Distracted UAE driver jumps red signal, causes crash

Abu Dhabi on December 8 received the American citizen by private plane from Moscow after the Russian authorities released her in exchange for Victor Bout from Washington
While distracted driving has become one of the top causes of road accidents in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Police on Friday warned motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving.
As part of the "Your Comment" initiative and the "Safety Path" campaign, Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Center, shared a video on social media, highlighting a crash involving multiple vehicles. The motorists is seen breaking the red signal resulting in the accident.
Distracted driving is penalised with a Dh800 fine and four black traffic points.
Motorists who use their phones while driving get distracted, leading to suddenly changing lanes, driving below the minimum speed limit (especially on highways) and possibly jumping red lights because of a lack of concentration, the police had said in an earlier report.
