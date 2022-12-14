Dubai: Accident on key road causes traffic; police issue advisory

Wed 14 Dec 2022

An accident has occurred in Dubai, causing traffic on a key road.

Dubai Police took to Twitter to share updates on an incident that has taken place on Dubai-Al Ain road.

It happened after Al Lisaili Bridge, in the direction towards Dubai.

Police have asked motorists to exercise caution on the road.

