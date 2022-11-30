Abu Dhabi: Woman sues motorist for Dh60,000 after he tries to hit her car

The plaintiff handed the cash to the young man so he could deliver it to a woman who had borrowed the money
A young woman sued a motorist for trying to attack her while on a public road. She said the man chased her car trying to hit her without any reason, which put her life in danger.
The woman said in her lawsuit that she was driving on a road in Abu Dhabi when the man stubbornly started chasing her.
She said he swerved his vehicle towards her car in a way that could endanger her life.
The complainant said she was threatened by the incident and that she almost had an accident as the defendant chased her with his car in an attempt to hit her.
She demanded that the man pay her Dh60,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages she suffered.
ALSO READ:
The woman said the criminal court had earlier convicted the man and that he was penalised for trying to attack her. She also presented to court documents for the previous court ruling.
The woman had filed the civil lawsuit against the man demanding for compensation following his conviction by the criminal court.
The man had denied trying to attack the woman when he appeared in court and asked court to dismiss the case.
Based on the evidence presented in the criminal court, the Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance issued a ruling instructing the man to pay Dh15,000 to the woman in compensation for the damages.
The motorist was also told to pay for the woman's legal expenses.
The plaintiff handed the cash to the young man so he could deliver it to a woman who had borrowed the money
A witness managed to apprehend one of the accused and informed the police immediately
The woman said she gave them her personal data after they said that they wanted the information to update her bank account details, they then withdrew the money
In a raid, police also arrested 18 people who were gambling in the den; they were sentenced to three months in prison, fined Dh100,000
Six million massage cards have been seized across Dubai and several gangs have been busted in the emirate and in Sharjah
They duped residents into sharing their bank details by saying their accounts would be frozen if they didn't respond
He said she 'stole his money' since he paid her to advertise his car on her Instagram account but she was delayed in doing so
Official court documents state that the defendant had previously worked there, but took advantage of his position and stole addresses, phone contacts of clients