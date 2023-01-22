Dubai: 497 arrested for financial crimes, Dh1.4 billion worth of goods confiscated

The cases varied between piracy, commercial fraud, counterfeiting, sorcery, and forgery

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 12:22 PM

Dubai Police has made 497 arrests, recorded 447 economic crimes, and confiscated goods with an estimated value exceeding Dh1.4 billion.

The General Department of Criminal Investigations, through its three sections — the Anti-Counterfeits Section, the Anti-Fraud Section, and the Anti-Commercial Fraud and Piracy Section – recorded 447 cases involving 497 accused with Dh1,432,588,825 worth of seized goods, documents and items as follows:

Counterfeits: 245 cases, 262 accused, and Dh1,270,226,110 worth of seized goods

Commercial Fraud: 154 cases, 167 accused, and Dh110,406,120 worth of seized items

Forgery: 48 cases, 68 accused, and Dh51,916,595 worth of seized items.

Dr Colonel Khalid Saleh Al Sheikh, Director of the Anti-Economic Crime Department, said that the cases varied between piracy, commercial fraud, counterfeiting, sorcery, and forgery. He confirmed that the Department works around the clock to combat economic crimes and they are present across various traditional and smart channels.

According to Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, the arrests of those involved in economic crimes were made through a precise action plan in coordination with trademark partners, pointing out that regular meetings are held between brands’ representatives and officers of the Department of Anti-Economic Crime to explore methods and tools to detect counterfeit goods.

He confirmed that Dubai had earned the confidence and trust of various prestigious international brands for its phenomenal efforts in combating economic crimes.

Colonel Khalid Saleh Al Sheikh explained that the Department of Anti-Economic Crime at Dubai Police has been keen to organise training workshops in coordination with partners and trademark owners to develop the capabilities of personnel working in combating economic crimes.

