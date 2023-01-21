Up to Dh100,000 fine or 1 year jail: UAE authority warns of penalty for assaulting public sector employees

UAE: Senior officials, business community hail President’s announcement on Year of Sustainability
They are pleased with the strong commitment made by the leadership towards achieving a sustainable future for all residents
Assaulting a public servant while on duty is punishable by law with a jail term and a fine, said the UAE Public Prosecution on Saturday.
In an awareness-raising video shared on its social media platforms, the authority explained the punishment for committing such crimes.
According to Article 297 of the Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties, whoever uses force, violence, or threats against a public servant or anyone in charge of public service with the intention of unduly compelling him to do or abstain from any act falling within his job, shall be sentenced to detention for a term of no less than one year.
According to the post, the penalty shall be detention for a term of no less than one year and a fine not exceeding Dhs100,000, if the crime was committed with premeditation or by more than one person, or if the perpetrator was clearly carrying a weapon, or if the crime involves battery.
ALSO READ:
They are pleased with the strong commitment made by the leadership towards achieving a sustainable future for all residents
A small self-change can benefit the whole earth, says V. Muraleedharan during his visit to Dubai
The Swiss know their chocolates by heart — yet as they take their first sip of the drink, their faces light up, saying they have never tasted anything like it
The country is committed to fulfilling its role as a 'global convener' for climate action and will continue to support innovation in the field of sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed says
Two sides discuss bilateral cooperation to benefit mutual interests of both countries
Sheikh Mohamed highlights importance of continuing communication and talks to find political solutions to crisis
The platform aims to empower youth and society to contribute towards sustainable future
Both entities will join hands to hold events such as workshops, seminars and conferences