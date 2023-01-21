Up to Dh100,000 fine or 1 year jail: UAE authority warns of penalty for assaulting public sector employees

Public Prosecution clarifies the law in social media post

By Web Desk Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 5:47 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 6:13 PM

Assaulting a public servant while on duty is punishable by law with a jail term and a fine, said the UAE Public Prosecution on Saturday.

In an awareness-raising video shared on its social media platforms, the authority explained the punishment for committing such crimes.

According to Article 297 of the Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties, whoever uses force, violence, or threats against a public servant or anyone in charge of public service with the intention of unduly compelling him to do or abstain from any act falling within his job, shall be sentenced to detention for a term of no less than one year.

According to the post, the penalty shall be detention for a term of no less than one year and a fine not exceeding Dhs100,000, if the crime was committed with premeditation or by more than one person, or if the perpetrator was clearly carrying a weapon, or if the crime involves battery.

