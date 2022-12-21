Creative Zone announces launch of citizenship and residency by investment services
With the increase in demand for a second passport in a post Covid era, Creative Zone has launched their premier services, providing complete pre and post-RCBI support ,providing global corporate structuring, opening international bank accounts, fiduciary facilities, and creating trust foundations and SPVs, amongst others
Company formation experts, Creative Zone recently announced expansion of their core services by adding citizenship and residency by investment programme to their portfolio. The business setup company will now be providing specialised end-to-end solutions to individuals seeking citizenship and residency in more than 10 countries where Creative Zone has opened the service.
"There has been a sharp rise in people opting for a second passport post- pandemic. For most, the financial benefits and business opportunities are the biggest factors, and for some, visa-free travel and a better life for their families is a major element. After working with investors and entrepreneurs for more than a decade, we are delighted to be extending our services in a more strategic and broader way that will help entrepreneurs go global and expand their horizons," said Alistair Payne, business setup manager of Creative Zone's premier services.
The company is currently offering RCBI services for several countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turkey, Spain, Greece, Portugal, and the UAE, amongst others. To intrinsically support the process, Creative Zone will manage all the pre and post-support, like structuring the business in a globally legal way, offering tax advisory, global banking support, and fiduciary services, to name a few.
The changes in the world due to political conflicts, the pandemic, shifting blocs, globalisation, decentralisation of state systems and rapid digitalisation have put the citizenship and residency by investment industry in the spotlight. In the UAE itself, getting dual citizenship has become extremely popular as a separate passport from another country opens many doors, allowing businessmen, professionals and entrepreneurs to invest and conduct business and banking across the globe with ease.
Tax incentives are another major factor driving the popularity of these programmes. Many nations offering second citizenship by investment programmes also offer impressively low (or no) tax liability for businesses operating from or registered out of their domicile. For example, all five Caribbean countries offering citizenship by investment programmes (CIP) have zero inheritance or capital gains taxes.
Visa-free travel is also a major relief for today's face-paced global entrepreneurs. Investing in a second passport to improve the ability to travel freely around the world is one of the primary reasons so many individuals look into these programmes. Many programmes provide the passport holder with the ability to travel visa-free to over 150 countries worldwide.
