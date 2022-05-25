Corrigendum

Enjoy our faster App experience
By Team KT

Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 11:36 PM

Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 11:39 PM

On Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported a story about an alleged suicide in Sharjah. The story was published by us on www.khaleejtimes.com. It was unpublished after sources related to the victims, a couple, informed us about inaccuracies in the story. We deeply regret the inadvertent error.


