Corrigendum

Three others to drive away luxury vehicles each
UAE9 hours ago
On Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported a story about an alleged suicide in Sharjah. The story was published by us on www.khaleejtimes.com. It was unpublished after sources related to the victims, a couple, informed us about inaccuracies in the story. We deeply regret the inadvertent error.
Three others to drive away luxury vehicles each
UAE9 hours ago
The education services at each campus will be provided separately by a private sector Chartered School Operator
UAE11 hours ago
Red flags were raised to prevent visitors from swimming
UAE12 hours ago
Advisory comes ahead of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's planned march in Islamabad
UAE1 day ago
An Indian expat also passed away in the incident
UAE1 day ago
Emirati author Maisoon Saqer picks up the Literature category award
UAE1 day ago
UAE detected its first case of the viral disease on May 24
UAE1 day ago
Virus was detected in a 29-year-old visitor
UAE1 day ago