CK Architecture Interiors completes two ultra-luxury villa design and build projects at Palm's Billionaire Row
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
Villa 22
Introducing Villa 22, this symphonic design has been carefully curated from inception to harmonise structural magnificence and interior beauty - empowering a life of elevated elegance.
Design & Build by CK Architecture Interiors
Location : Palm Jumeirah
Year : 2022
Villa 21
Introducing Villa 21, Palm Jumeirah - Dubai, by CK
CK Architecture Interiors is a vertically integrated design and build boutique specialising in the creation of opulent living and working spaces. The very definition of luxury, according to CK, is the endless pursuit to quality and excellence. We measure that through our endless quest for curating beautiful spaces.
"We are the single point of responsibility in terms of design and construction of our projects," says Owner and Managing Director Cem Kapancioglu.
Architect-led design and build boutique specialist firm, CK Architecture Interiors, works to enhance the creation of opulent living and work spaces. Through its in-house capabilities in space planning, individualised project management and construction, it provides end-to-end, bespoke solutions for discerning private owners, as well as high-end residential and commercial developments.
