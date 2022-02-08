Celebrate Infinite Love with Irresistible Deals: A Memorable Valentine's with Dubai City of Gold
Dubai - www.dubaicityofgold.com
Romantics in Dubai will soon be on the hunt for the best Valentine's Day gifting options for their loved ones. Romantic dinners, a box of chocolates or a bouquet of flowers-while the options are endless, how many of them can last forever?
Your better half deserves to be pampered with a gift that can be cherished and can stand the test of time-much like your love.
Get ready to sweep your Valentine off their feet with something that lasts forever with Dubai Jewellery Group's first-ever Valentine’s Day campaign. From 5-15 February 2022, 74 retail outlets by 15 jewellery brands will showcase exquisite designs and unique jewellery pieces that exemplify love in its deepest and purest form-leaving your loved ones spoilt for choice.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched a special collection of diamond and 18K gold jewellery named 'Heart to Heart' to celebrate the season of love. With prices starting from just AED 890, there is something to fit everyone's budget. To make the occasion more special, the brand is also giving customers branded watch free for purchasing from this limited-edition diamond collection.
Jawhara Jewellery unveiled its new designs of the "My Precious" collection for 2022. Inspired by the amazing feelings of love, the new collection includes sets crafted from rose, yellow and white gold in the shape of a heart in which its pulses are generated by an astonishing dancing diamond stone to express the eternal love. Customers will receive free gifts when purchasing diamond and pearl jewellery.
Sky Jewellery's BELOVE pendants is all about love at first sight. Every shopper who buys the pendant will get a gold chain for free. Sky Jewellery is also offering up to 75% off on select diamond jewellery or buy one get one on selected pieces.
Liali also has a curated Valentine's Day special for you! Along with the radiance of diamond, Surprise your loved one with a romantic gift from Liali. Every spend of AED 850 and above from Liali gets you a pack of premium chocolates free for your loved one! Shop for over 7000 AED and get a bouquet of roses and a pack of premium chocolates.
With La Marquise Jewellery, make this Valentine's Day extra meaningful the launch of four collection - Amour©, Ava©, Paper Boat© and Chokers©, where shoppers can buy in-trend jewellery pieces at prices starting AED 1,950.
Indulge in Lifestyle Jewelry's curated jewellery line that captures the modern essence, beauty and spirit of a 21st century woman. Crafted with love and finesse and keeping all walks of life in mind, the diamond collections at Lifestyle Fine Jewelry starts from only AED 790.
Siroya Jewellers brings an exciting offer that will bring a smile not only on her face, but also yours. With Buy one and Get One offer, and 75% off on exquisite diamond jewellery, your valentine's day gifting search ends here.
Enjoy 50% off on Valentine's Special Diamond Collection at Al Hind Gold & Diamonds. Designed to express everything exquisite, classy and fashionable, the collection is sure to woo your loved ones and create a lasting impression. Not just that, customers who spend AED 1000 or more will walk away with a free branded watch.
Set your Valentine's mood by indulging in Chemmanur Intl Jeweller's special "Thamin" diamond collections perfect for everyday use or special occasion. Being offered at 70% during the promotion period, there is no better time to snatch your loved one's favorite pieces.
Indus Jewellers are another DJG retailer that is spicing it up this Valentine's Day. Get 75% discount on Diamond Jewellery and make the most of Valentine's Day with the extra sparkle
Avail the buy 1 get 1 free offer or enjoy up to 75% off on diamond jewellery at Khushboo Jewels. Whether your lover likes traditional jewellery or is into modern pieces, Khushboo Jewels has the perfect gift for her.
This Valentine's Pleasure Diamonds is all set to launch a special collection for the lovers in Dubai. Customers will be showered with free gift with set purchases and can take advantage of exciting deals on Jewellery. Visit pleasurediamonds.com to order online
Thangals Jewellery is showcasing an exciting array of jewellery from their creative in-house designers this Valentine's Day. Let your loved one get first dibs on the best jewellery pieces and avail irresistible deals on other collections.
Unwind at Trichi with a myriad of jewellery collections perfect for any occasion. Whether your partner likes delicate jewellery or enjoys donning ornate sets, Trichi's new collection will not disappoint.
This season of love, save more with Al Kanz special deals on unique jewellery collections. To mark Valentine's Day, Al Kanz is going the extra mile by unveiling a special collection.
Gift your sweetheart from the enormous range of valentine's day collection at Annaka jewellery. Exotic designs set in gold and diamond with ultimate craftsmanship, will be available at its grand store located in Dubai Mall. That's not all, shoppers will also get a free gift on jewellery purchases of minimum AED 1000.
To get information about the Valentine's Day campaign and other ongoing promotions, visit https://dubaicityofgold.com/