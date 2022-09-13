beGalileo's patent-pending AHA Ecosystem prepares kids for future, launches in the GCC after huge success in UAE
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
beGalileo, inarguably the world’s most unique math and coding program for kids, was the 'First EdTech' to bring artificial intelligence (AI) via a partnership with Microsoft in 2018 and has leveraged the technology a few notches higher! beGalileo's AHA© 3.0 (ADAPTIVE-HYPER interactive-Applied) Ecosystem - a patent-pending technology, is everything that today’s kids need to prepare for the future.
beGalileo, an intensely outcome focused math technology platform for kids, has just launched a groundbreaking platform enhancement. The state-of-the-art blend of technology-live classes AI-backed adaptive and emotion-synchronised technology has just interwoven voice into the learning mix to bring spontaneity into the learning experience of young children. The new platform, claims beGalileo, improves engagement, accuracy and capability stretch of kids by over 300 per cent. In a conversation with Khaleej Times, beGalileo's Co-founder and CEO, Avneet Makkar, recalls the journey of beGalileo, which first launched its adaptive version in 2016. Today again, beGalileo is the first to bring voice through a synchronised integrated Alexa interface with its live-class platform.
"The basic premise of beGalileo methodology is that every child is capable. Poor performance or low learning engagement of a child is almost always a result of bad teaching and sub-optimal learning ecosystem around the child," says Vivek Shaurya, Co-founder and MD, beGalileo.
"A child's learning is dependent on time preference, channel and method preference, rationale and connect preference, and on the motivational construct around them."
beGalileo's framework uses the latest technology, artificial intelligence for adaptivity and emotion-based learning path adjustment, digital worksheets and physical application metaphors for application of learning, Voice-based ecosystem around the child for spontaneity and ease, automated triggers for parental engagement and teacher's spur, which can have huge impact on a child's brain development as well as confidence, which goes a long way in how well the child does later in life, and how the child deals with later academic and learning challenges.
"Having an eye on child's learning outcome and markers is key, and at beGalileo we keep a close eye on any technology intervention to be sure we do not go overboard. Every addition in curriculum and technology enhancement goes through a focused group and parents' council structured feedback before finally being rolled out," says Makkar. "All this has helped over 98 per cent beGalileo parents being in 'extremely happy’ category. Teachers are a key success element in beGalileo; there is no substitute for human mentorship, coaching and confidence-boosting ability, that's why we invest a lot in training and enabling our teachers, who are selected in a ratio of 1:30."
Good, motivated and focused teachers are key to ensuring the state-of-the-art technology gets used the way it's meant to me. beGalileo also certifies its teacher via STEM.org.
Sindy, mother of Waleed and based in Dubai, says, "After only three months, I saw a huge improvement. My son has top marks in math now and is confident."
Mother of Oak Sue, a beGalileo kid for over two years, says: "beGalileo has been a beautiful journey and it helps my child stay ahead all the time."
No wonder, with such impressive feedback, beGalileo has helped improve 90 per cent of the kids' grades even beyond math and general class performance. World's youngest TEDx speaker Kiara and one of the most active child stars Aarna - both of whom are math champions in their school and city, and many more kids' doing excellent in over 39 countries across the world, cannot be a mere coincidence.
"We want to be known as fiercely focused on child's well-being at a time, which is most apt in their life. Math, logic, visualisation and coding skills - which research shows have huge impact on kid's leadership skill, their financial well-being and advanced academic performance - ought to be the core focus until their teens and beGalileo is focused to enhancing kid's core strengths towards that," adds Shaurya. In terms of business, he says that his focus in on deeper penetration in North America and Southeast Asia via path breaking technology and learning intervention.
