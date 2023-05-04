DETECTIVE CHIRP & THE GOLDEN BEEHIVE

G |

ENGLISH

Residents of Honey Valley are preparing for their favourite holiday - City Day, when all citizens have the opportunity to admire a unique artifact - the Golden Beehive. According to legend, it was found by the founders of Honey Valley, and legend has it that thousands of misfortunes will befall the town if the Hive disappears. On the eve of the holiday, the Hive was stolen. Blame it on the squirrel Chink, assistant owl detective Sofi. Chink and his friends will have to unravel the case, find a real crook and return not only the Golden Hive, but also peace to the Valley.