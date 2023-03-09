Cheburashka (Russian)

RUSSIAN

A comical creature with enormous ears and a penchant for oranges turns up in a quiet seaside town and begins an endearing adventure in which he will find friends, a home, and a name. He will be helped and hindered along the way by a grumpy old gardener, a spoiled little girl and her fashionista grandmother, a boy with delayed speech development (and the boy’s mother, who makes the tastiest chocolate in the world), and a whole host of other characters whose lives will be touched by magic and adventure.