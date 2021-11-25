UAE National Day holiday: Check in for flight up to 24 hours prior; peak travel advisory issued

Fares for the upcoming long holiday weekend, 'winter break and beyond' begin from Dh1,395.
With residents all set to enjoy a four-day UAE National Day break, airports in the country are expecting a surge in passenger traffic over the coming week.
According to Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi International Airport, the peak is expected to last until the school winter break ends.
To ensure a smooth travel experience, Etihad has opened an early check-in facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The service is available from November 25 to December 31, allowing passengers to check in from between eight and 24 hours before their flight.
One person can check in and drop off baggage on behalf of family members travelling together. They must present the travel and Covid-19 related documents for the entire group. The early check-in desk is open from 9am to 4am, seven days a week, and is located at Skypark Plaza level three.
“Guests using this facility will receive two hours of free parking at Skypark while checking in,” Etihad said.
Alternatively, for a fee, passengers can use Etihad’s home check-in service. Fees start from Dh220 for the service.
Dubai Airports is also expecting a major surge in passenger traffic. In a statement, the operator said that 1.8 million passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International airport between November 25 and December 5.
