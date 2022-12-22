UAE: New tourist attraction opens in Abu Dhabi today

Set in a breathtaking landscape, Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah offer unparalleled views of the surrounding natural habitat that guests can access from a scenic jetty

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 9:11 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 9:14 PM

UAE residents and tourists to enjoy two new attractions opened in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inaugurated Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah, the two integrated waterfront destinations developed by Modon Properties.

Offering a rich selection of retail, entertainment, leisure and lifestyle experiences, the 12-hectare Mugheirah Bay houses 15 F&B outlets, three retail buildings, a multi-purpose gaming and retail centre, and an events lawn.

The new vibrant destination also features a diverse range of unique recreational facilities, including a splash park, skate park, outdoor gym, cycling track, multi-purpose courts for basketball, football and volleyball, as well as laser tag and paintball centre.

Located in Al Dhafra, the two projects are adjacent to Modon’s eco-tourism campsite project, Bab Al Nojoum - Al Mugheirah Resort.

The one-stop waterfront destination overlooks Mamsha Al Mugheirah, a boardwalk nestled between the surrounding natural mangroves, which connects The Bab Al Nojoum – Al Mugheirah Resort and Mugheirah Bay’s entertainment projects. Spanning across approximately 2 kilometres, Mamsha Al Mugheirah offers uninterrupted views of the sea.

Set in a breathtaking landscape, Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah offer unparalleled views of the surrounding natural habitat that guests can access from a scenic jetty. From the observation towers and educational centres located on Mamsha Al Mugheirah, visitors can also discover the variety of animals that inhabit the area such as the black heron and dugong.

During the launch of Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nayhan, His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative Office in Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, Muhammad Ali Al-Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafrah Region Municipality, Abdulla Al Sahi, Managing Director of Modon Properties and Bill O’Regan, CEO of Modon Properties among other senior officials.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the two projects, during which he was briefed on the various services and facilities available to visitors which have been developed according to the highest international standards. He also praised the work of Modon Properties in continuously developing world-class tourism destinations.

Commenting on the inauguration, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said: “The opening of Mugheirah Bay and Mugheirah Boardwalk enriches the tourism and economic potential of Abu Dhabi with attractive investment opportunities and a variety of compelling experiences and amenities. With the addition such projects, the Al Dhafra region has become a prime destination for tourists and residents alike, while supporting construction and development operations. Mugheirah Bay and Mugheirah Boardwalk further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as an unrivalled destination for entertainment, leisure and business.”

ALSO READ:

With an array of flexible open spaces, Mugheirah Bay is an ideal location for temporary leasing of food trucks and kiosks. A robust network of shaded pedestrian routes featuring art installations connects the adjacent campsite with the northern beach community.

Abdulla Al Sahi, Managing Director, Modon Properties said: “We are delighted to open Mugheirah Bay and Mugheirah Boardwalk to the public. These latest additions to our project portfolio are a testament to our commitment to developing a diverse range of attractions, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as the ultimate leisure and entertainment destination, in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi’s leadership to drive tourism and promote sustainable developments in the emirate.”

The launch of Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah complements the various unique projects in Modon’s portfolio and are a continuation of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to elevate the position of the emirate.