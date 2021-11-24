Travel update: New Zealand to reopen to foreigners from April 30

Passengers from restricted countries must present a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate with a QR code
Travel1 week ago
New Zealand will keep its borders closed to most international travellers for a further five months, the government said on Wednesday, outlining a cautious easing of border curbs that have been in place since Covid-19 hit in March 2020.
Along with its geographic isolation, the South Pacific country enforced some of the tightest pandemic restrictions among OECD nations, limiting the spread of Covid-19 and helping its economy bounce back faster than many of its peers.
But an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant earlier this year has forced a shift in strategy, with the main city of Auckland now only gradually opening up as vaccination rates climb.
Fully vaccinated international travellers will be allowed to enter the country from April 30, 2022 onwards, with the re-opening staged over time, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference.
ALSO READ:
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders and residence visa holders in neighbouring Australia can travel to New Zealand from Jan. 16, while vaccinated New Zealanders and residence visa holders most from other countries will be allowed in from Feb. 13.
“A phased approach to reconnecting with the world is the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed,” Hipkins said.
“This reduces any potential impacts on vulnerable communities and the New Zealand health system.”
Travellers will no longer be required to stay at state quarantine facilities, he said, but other measures will be put in place including a negative pre-departure test, proof of being fully vaccinated, and a Covid-19 test on arrival.
Passengers from restricted countries must present a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate with a QR code
Travel1 week ago
Passengers travelling in Business or First Class must purchase an extra seat in advance for their pet.
Travel1 week ago
The city-state will also allow quarantine-free travel from Indonesia
Travel1 week ago
Many will also need to undergo a post-arrival Covid-19 test at the airport.
Travel1 week ago
At least 19,000 workers from coastal parts of South India are still stuck in their native places
Travel1 week ago
India, Pakistan top passenger destinations for Dubai International airport in third quarter of 2021.
Travel1 week ago
Young ones are exempted from pre-and-post-arrival testing
Travel1 week ago
Officials have also approached UAE's NCEMA to remove the mandatory PCR test requirement
Travel1 week ago