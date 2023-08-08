Discover the best of luxury at Palladium Hotel Group
The hotel chain Palladium Hotel Group, with more than 50 years of experience, was born with the dream of bringing paradise to travellers and offering them incredible experiences.
Over time they have managed to design and create the most exclusive accommodation, where luxury, quality and the best service are the main pillars.
Behind that philosophy, Palladium Hotel Group has reached to be present, with its different hotels and brands, in six countries around the world: Spain, Italy, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica and Brazil. But, what brands are behind Palladium Hotel Group? There are 10 brands that the hotel chain works with, and we can group them into three different blocks: Luxury, Premium and Upscale.
Luxury Hotels:
TRS Hotels
Immerse yourself in the luxury of a new world for adults only in the most exclusive and beautiful destinations in the Caribbean and Europe. Our favourite part? These hotels have butler service for each guest. Sounds great? Surely does. Those hotels are located in Ibiza, Dominican Republic and Mexico.
Bless Collection Hotels
Breathe the most hedonistic luxury in modern, high-tech and stylish hotels, located in the most privileged destinations in the world: Madrid and Ibiza. The hotel is ideal for cosmopolitan guests looking for a unique place to satisfy their pleasures.
Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel
Enjoy the most exclusive musical events in a glamorous hotel with a unique personality. Live the unexpected.
Premium Hotels:
Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts
Luxury accommodation, the best cuisine in the world and unforgettable experiences beyond the all-inclusive service for the whole family.
Hard Rock Hotels
The perfect combination of rock music, technology and relaxation to make your next trip to Marbella, Ibiza or Tenerife an absolute success.
Only You Hotels
Trendy hotels that offer a cosmopolitan and sophisticated experience in urban and beach destinations. You can find our Only You Hotels in: Madrid, Valencia and Malaga, but next year we'll be also in Sevilla.
Sa Talaia Agrotourism:
This is an accommodation where privacy prevails in a relaxed and exclusive atmosphere. You can wake up between trees and the sound of the birds and feel like there's no one else in the planet at that moment.
Upscale Hotels:
Palladium Hotels:
Hotels with modern facilities located in Ibiza and Menorca, which offer an exclusive and contemporary experience.
Fiesta Hotels & Resorts:
Hotels designed to enjoy life in a comfortable and pleasant way, located in Dominican Republic.
45 Times Square Hotel:
It is the latest addition to the Palladium group, and is located a few steps from the famous Times Square in New York.
Palladium Hotel Group offers a diverse range of brands and hotels, catering to various segments and types of clients. For families seeking a fulfilling stay, Grand Palladium Resorts & Spa provides an ideal choice where both children and parents can enjoy their time to the fullest. On the other hand, TRS Hotels cater to adults only, ensuring a luxurious and relaxing experience throughout their stay.
For those who appreciate music, the Hard Rock Hotels take center stage, while Bless Collection Hotels offer an oasis of peace and tranquillity amid bustling cities like Madrid or Ibiza, where the breath-taking sunrise rivals the beauty of the sunset.
For a unique and entertaining experience, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is the perfect destination. On the other hand, if one prefers a relaxed city stay, Only You Hotels are the ideal choice as they are conveniently located in the heart of the city centre.
Whatever holiday you are looking for, Palladium Hotel Group has it tailor-made for you. As they like to say: We have it all