UAE: Sharjah issues resolution on traffic fines, fees for 2022

22 killed, 253 injured in accidents caused by bikes last year, say Dubai Police
Transport1 week ago
Sharjah issued a resolution for traffic fines and fees on Tuesday in a meeting of the Executive Council.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) , and in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, chaired the weekly meeting of SEC, on Tuesday, in the office of Sharjah Ruler.
The Council issued Resolution No. (10) for 2022 regarding traffic tariffs in the Emirate. The resolution included a set of legal provisions that regulate traffic tariffs, controls, obligations, and schedules related to their fees and violations, a statement issued said.
ALSO READ:
UAE: 16 traffic violations that could earn you a fine of up to Dh50,000
During SEC’s meeting, various governmental issues were discussed to develop the government's workflow and advance all sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah.
22 killed, 253 injured in accidents caused by bikes last year, say Dubai Police
Transport1 week ago
Police reveal main traffic violations committed by delivery riders.
Transport1 week ago
Careem Bikes completed 1.592 million trips as of February 2022.
Transport1 week ago
Centre also monitors drivers' wrong practices, directs them to sound conduct, and ensures their commitment and adherence to the regulations
Transport1 week ago
New campaign launched to keep drivers safer
Transport1 week ago
Customers can use these parking spaces hourly, weekly, monthly, or even for a whole year according to their needs.
Transport1 week ago
The gates will help enhance police response to emergencies as well.
Transport1 week ago
The first autonomous taxi service in Abu Dhabi includes the use of electric and autonomous vehicles, which can be hailed via an app.
Transport1 week ago