Dubai traffic fines in instalments: How to apply, who can benefit; all you need to know

It takes just two minutes to apply for the Dubai Police service to pay traffic fines in instalments. Before the police automated the service, it used to take 70 minutes to process the request to get the service, the police have said.
Major Abdulla Yasser Amiri, director of Revenue and Fund Department in Dubai Police, said the service was launched in partnership with the UAE Central Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank.
It can be obtained at all banks in the country, making Dubai Police the first government entity to complete joint transaction processing with the Central Bank and the first policing agency to include direct debit in paying traffic fines.
"Including direct debit as a payment method to settle traffic fines … reduces paperwork hassles and cuts down the processing time to two minutes when customers apply for the services via the police's official website or the app," said Major Abdullah.
The officer said customers could complete the transaction without service fees or interest.
All customers who have bank accounts in the country can benefit from the service. The minimum value of the violations must be Dh5,000.
Is there a cap on the maximum number of instalments?
The service allows vehicle owners to opt for instalments for a maximum period of 12 months.
Major Abdullah said: "Customers can select 'direct discount' service and inquire about traffic violations by providing the vehicle number, traffic file number. This can be done via the app or the website.
"They have to fill out personal information, including ID number, bank account number and select the instalment period. The application process ends with entering an OTP," he said.
The smart, automated service saves over Dh1.71 million annually in human resources, administrative and operational fees, paperwork, and processing time for the police.
