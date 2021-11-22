UAE: How drivers from other emirates can transfer driving licences to Dubai

Residents can avail of the offer from November 21 to December 31
Transport
Dubai is continuously innovating itself to provide relief to the residents of the emirate and the UAE.
For the ease of motorists, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai, offers an opportunity to motorists from the other emirates of the UAE to transfer their driving licence to Dubai.
Since a large number of people from the other emirates drive into Dubai daily for work, this will help the motorists to renew their driving licences and also pay any traffic fines with ease.
It’s estimated that over a million people from other emirates of the UAE drive into Dubai for work every day to join its 3.5 million population.
Below is the step-by-step guide about how to transfer the driving licence from other emirates to Dubai.
