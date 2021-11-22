UAE

UAE: How drivers from other emirates can transfer driving licences to Dubai

This will help motorists to renew driving licences and also pay any traffic fines with ease

Photo: File
by

Waheed Abbas

Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 10:24 AM

Last updated: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 10:26 AM

Dubai is continuously innovating itself to provide relief to the residents of the emirate and the UAE.

For the ease of motorists, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai, offers an opportunity to motorists from the other emirates of the UAE to transfer their driving licence to Dubai.

Since a large number of people from the other emirates drive into Dubai daily for work, this will help the motorists to renew their driving licences and also pay any traffic fines with ease.

It’s estimated that over a million people from other emirates of the UAE drive into Dubai for work every day to join its 3.5 million population.

Below is the step-by-step guide about how to transfer the driving licence from other emirates to Dubai.

Who are eligible?

  • Individual customers
  • UAE nationals
  • Residents

What are documents required?

  • Original valid Emirates ID
  • Transfer letter from the other emirate
  • Electronic eye test
  • Medical test (if the profession of the customer is driver)

How much does it cost?

  • Dh200 for opening a traffic file
  • Dh600 for issuing the driving licence
  • Dh50 for the handbook manual
  • Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee

How much time does it take?

  • Only 1 visit to RTA’s centre (provided customer has all the documents)

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Waheed Abbas

