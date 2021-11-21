UAE: Over 490 drivers fined for ignoring school bus 'stop' signs

Motorists who ignore the sign are fined Dh1,000 and 10 black points issued

Photo: File

Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 5:44 PM

A total of 492 motorists were fined in Abu Dhabi for ignoring school bus 'stop' signs from January to September 2021, authorities have announced.

The Abu Dhabi Joint Committee for Traffic Safety revealed the new figures on Sunday during the launch of an awareness campaign, aiming at enhancing the security and safety on roads of the emirate, including educating motorists on the rules of the "stop" sign on school buses.

Officials said motorists are supposed to stop in both directions on a two-way road when the ‘stop’ sign has been displayed, at a distance of five metres away from the school bus.

Motorists who ignore the ‘stop’ signs on school buses are fined Dh1,000 and 10 black points are registered against their licences.

School bus drivers are also required to display the ‘stop’ signs on the buses while picking up or dropping off students.

The penalty for not displaying the ‘stop’ sign on a school bus is Dh500 and six black points.

Bus drivers are always reminded to stop at the designated and safe places, and give students the opportunity to board the bus and sit in their seats safely, ensure that they get off the school bus safely after reaching school.

The campaign was also intended to achieve the leaders’ vision in improving the quality of life in Abu Dhabi and making it a safer society.

The campaign’s main point of focus is to educate the public about the rules of the school bus "stop" sign and the importance of complying with them to maintain the safety of road users and to avoid accidents and traffic violations.

A Joint Committee—presided by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, whose members include the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Health and the Integrated Transport Centre—explained that the campaign includes broadcasting awareness messages through social media, conducting media interviews, and holding educational workshops to enhance drivers' awareness regarding the necessity of completely stopping at the designated “stop” signs and at stop lines at intersections and road exits.

Authorities said the campaign increases awareness of safety procedures, especially in light of the increasing number of traffic violations resulting from ignoring the “stop” sign and not complying with a complete stop.

