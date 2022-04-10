Dubai: E-scooters now permitted in 10 districts, announces RTA

Free electric scooters licence permits will be available by the end of this month

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 12:22 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 12:34 PM

Electric scooters will be allowed on select cycling tracks in 10 districts across Dubai starting from Wednesday, April 13. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police said the move comes after the “huge success” of the trial operation of e-scooters that started in October 2020.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA, said: “The initial phase covers the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covers safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, in addition to 167-km long tracks designated for bicycles and scooters across Dubai, excluding those at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra and Meydan.”

E-scooter rentals in the specified districts are restricted to four companies; two international (Tier and Lime) and two local (Arnab and Skurtt). The firms will deploy “at least” 2,000 e-scooters, Al Tayer added.

In the trial phase, the four operators got a customer satisfaction rating “as high as 82 per cent”.

The results of the trial operation proved the suitability of e-scooters as individual mobility means for short journeys as well as first and last-mile journeys. “About 500,000 journeys were made until the end of 2021,” said Al Tayer.

E-scooter permit, parking fine

Free e-scooter licence permits will be available on the RTA website by the end of this month. The process involves attending training courses and passing an online test.

“Obtaining this permit shall be a prerequisite for permitting the riding of scooters on safe roads in the announced areas. However, holders of local and international vehicle driving licences are excluded from obtaining such a permit,” the RTA said.

Parking of the bike or electric scooter in non-designated spaces in a way that may obstruct the movement of vehicles or pedestrians, or pose risk to road users, will result in a fine of Dh200.

