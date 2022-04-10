E-scooters in Dubai: Dh200 fine announced for haphazard parking

Parked scooters should not block movement of traffic and pedestrians or the use of public parking

A resident uses E scooter in Satwa, Dubai. Photo: File

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 11:57 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 11:58 AM

E-scooters in Dubai must be parked in designated areas only, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reminded riders on Sunday.

“The RTA has provided parking spaces for shared electric scooters along the designated tracks and permitted areas. They are mainly in key tourist attractions and around public transport stations. The aim is to encourage residents and visitors to use electric scooters on first and last-mile trips,” the authority said in a press statement.

Parking a bike or electric scooter in non-designated spaces in a way that may obstruct the movement of vehicles or pedestrians, or pose a risk to road users, will result in a fine of Dh200.

The RTA called on users to park e-scooters in the designated parking spaces only. Parked scooters should not block the movement of traffic and pedestrians or the use of public parking.

Dubai will launch e-scooter licence permits by the end of this month. Users will be able to apply for the free permit on the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website.

ALSO READ:

The process involves attending training courses and passing an online test. Holders of local and international driving licences are exempted from obtaining such a permit.

These came as the RTA and Dubai Police announced the start of operation of electric scooters on permitted cycling tracks in 10 districts across Dubai starting from Wednesday, April 13.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the initial phase covers the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covers safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, in addition to 167-km long tracks designated for bicycles and scooters across Dubai, excluding the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra and Meydan.