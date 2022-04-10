Dubai: E-scooter licence permits must by end of this month; exemptions announced

Buses carrying more than 50 passengers also banned
Dubai will launch e-scooter licence permits by the end of this month, it was announced on Sunday. Users will be able to apply for the free permit on the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website.
The process involves attending training courses and passing an online test.
“Obtaining this permit shall be a prerequisite for permitting the riding of scooters on safe roads in the announced areas. However, holders of vehicle driving licences, international driving licences or motorcycle driving licences are excluded from obtaining such a permit,” the RTA said in a Press release.
The RTA will launch an awareness campaign to educate scooter riders about the regulations, and designated locations for use. The campaign will also highlight the importance of obtaining a driving permit for e-scooter.
This came as the RTA and Dubai Police announced the start of operation of electric scooters on permitted cycling tracks in 10 districts across Dubai starting from Wednesday, April 13.
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the initial phase covers the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covers safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, in addition to 167-km long tracks designated for bicycles and scooters across Dubai, excluding the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra and Meydan.
