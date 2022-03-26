Abu Dhabi: New rules and regulations for E-bikes and bicycles

Aside from theoretical lectures, there will be practical application in Urdu and English
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, announced on Saturday new regulations on the use of bicycles, electric bikes and other micromobility devices in the Emirate.
This comes after the DMT issued the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of the new regulations.
A statement by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said the new regulations aim to establish the highest standards of safety and security in both regular and electric bicycle use and rental and include the necessary requirements for carrying out these activities.
The revised regulations apply to the use and/or supply or rental of bicycles for individuals and companies, and the use of electric bikes, scooters and all micromobility devices on the road or bicycle lanes.
The ITC stressed that the new regulations come as part of the emirate's efforts to diversify transport means, in cooperation with the relevant strategic stakeholders, and establish an integrated and sustainable system that improves the quality of services available to the community.
Bicycle riding combines sport with transport for short-distance commuting, and as a “first and last mile” service linking public bus stations, shopping malls, services, and residential areas, promoting integration in the transport network and enabling community members to reach their destinations quickly and at a low cost.
The regulations stipulate that:
Bicycles and electric bicycles should be equipped a white headlight and a red tail light that can be turned on while riding at night, or a red-light reflector, as well as a handlebar-mounted sound alert device and efficient brakes, at least on the rear wheel.
The ITC is in the process of issuing manuals of procedures, requirements and regulations for bicycle riding and the use of all micro mobility devices, including the technical specifications and requirements for personal and commercial use, in accordance with the highest standards of security and safety.
Fines shall apply on any establishments and operators of bicycle and electric rental services, and their users, that violate any of the regulations.
