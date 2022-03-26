Abu Dhabi: New rules and regulations for E-bikes and bicycles

Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 6:17 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 6:19 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, announced on Saturday new regulations on the use of bicycles, electric bikes and other micromobility devices in the Emirate.

This comes after the DMT issued the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of the new regulations.

A statement by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said the new regulations aim to establish the highest standards of safety and security in both regular and electric bicycle use and rental and include the necessary requirements for carrying out these activities.

The revised regulations apply to the use and/or supply or rental of bicycles for individuals and companies, and the use of electric bikes, scooters and all micromobility devices on the road or bicycle lanes.

The ITC stressed that the new regulations come as part of the emirate's efforts to diversify transport means, in cooperation with the relevant strategic stakeholders, and establish an integrated and sustainable system that improves the quality of services available to the community.

Bicycle riding combines sport with transport for short-distance commuting, and as a “first and last mile” service linking public bus stations, shopping malls, services, and residential areas, promoting integration in the transport network and enabling community members to reach their destinations quickly and at a low cost.

Rules for cyclists and electric bike riders

The regulations stipulate that:

Only one rider can ride a bicycle, scooter, or electric bike, using the lanes dedicated to bicycles. Protective helmets must be worn at all times, as well as reflective clothing at night.

Cyclists and users of micromobility devices can only use the lanes and roads intended for bicycles.

In the absence of designated areas, riders must use side-roads where the speed limit is 20km/hr, and they must stay on the far right-hand side of the road, sidewalks or pavements dedicated to the use of bicycles.

Any dangerous stunts that pose risks to riders, pedestrians or road users are strictly prohibited.

Riders can park their bikes in designated areas and refrain from keeping them where they could impede the movement of vehicles or pedestrians.

Bikes are not to be chained to traffic light posts or street lighting poles.

Riders must give priority to pedestrians and decrease their speed at intersections and crossroads, while keeping a safe distance with other vehicles and pedestrians.

It is completely prohibited for bicycle riders to hold on to any other vehicle or enter in the space of any high or low speed vehicle.

It is completely prohibited to travel in the opposite direction of the road.

Rules and regulations for any rental bicycle or micro mobility device activity

The ITC enables companies involved in the rental of electric bicycles to resume their activity in accordance with the provisions and requirements of the regulations.

Any individual or company is prohibited from engaging in bicycle or micro mobility device rental activities without an official permit issued by the ITC.

The authorised operator is responsible for not operating any bicycle or mobility device that does not conform with the approved technical specifications and is obligated to ensure regular periodic maintenance of bicycles and/or devices.

All bicycle and micro mobility device renting or operating facility is also obliged to ensure that a phone number is made available to riders for contact during emergencies or malfunctions.

Operators shall provide a notice stating the requirements and safety instructions for riding bicycles and electric bicycles through the establishment’s smart application and on a sticker form to the body of the bicycle. Instructions shall advise users that bicycles are not to be stopped on pedestrian or road lanes, at entrances and exits to houses or buildings.

All electric bicycles must be fitted with a monitoring or tracking device (electronic GPS) that is compatible with the approved technical specifications.

Technical specifications and requirements

Bicycles and electric bicycles should be equipped a white headlight and a red tail light that can be turned on while riding at night, or a red-light reflector, as well as a handlebar-mounted sound alert device and efficient brakes, at least on the rear wheel.

The ITC is in the process of issuing manuals of procedures, requirements and regulations for bicycle riding and the use of all micro mobility devices, including the technical specifications and requirements for personal and commercial use, in accordance with the highest standards of security and safety.

Fines shall apply on any establishments and operators of bicycle and electric rental services, and their users, that violate any of the regulations.

