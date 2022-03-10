Dubai: Helmet, reflective jacket must for cyclists, e-scooter riders

Police list the safety measures riders must equip themselves with

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 4:15 PM

Dubai Police continues efforts to increase bicycle and e-scooter safety in a recent awareness campaign targeting more than 207 riders in Jumeirah.

The campaign falls under the objectives to transform the Emirate into a bicycle-friendly city. It aims to educate cyclists and e-scooter riders about traffic rules and safety instructions to safeguard the lives of road users and reduce traffic casualties and accidents.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said cyclists must wear a proper helmet and a reflective jacket, especially when biking near highways. A bright white front and red rear lights reflectors must be installed on the bicycle or e-scooter.

"E-scooters and bicycles must be equipped with valid brakes", bin Suwaidan added.

Riders should also abide by the paths designated for this type of transport.

Bin Suwaidan urged bicyclists and e-scooter riders to comply with the rules and regulations set by the relevant authority and abide by traffic rules and instructions.

