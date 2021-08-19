- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Smartwatch Guide: The best of 2021 picks for eSim smartwatches in the UAE
Here are our top picks for the best smartwatches of 2021 in the [country].
Smartwatches have gone from being a niche piece of technology with limited applications in the early 2010s to being an essential part of any discerning technophile's fashion arsenal. Smartwatches, particularly autonomous e-sim smartwatches, have become increasingly popular in recent years.
Without a phone, a smartwatch with an eSim can make and receive calls, as well as send and receive messages. This offers an independence from larger smartphones, which can be inconvenient at times, especially when you're exercising.
The best smartwatches do more than just notify you when you get a call or receive a text message on your wrist. They're a fitness tracker that can also serve as a phone in some cases, even if your smartphone isn't nearby.
The best smartwatch, on the other hand, can do these things better than others. Some have a large number of apps to download, and some have batteries that last only a day or two, while others can last nearly a week or more on a single charge.
Furthermore, there is style and design: the best smartwatches are made of premium materials such as glass, titanium, and ceramic, which will blend in with any outfit.
In this guide, we included the top smartwatches that are all equipped to work with their own eSim or SIM card and do not need to be tethered to a phone to work.
The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro
Specs roundup:
- Size: 48mm
- Battery life: 5 days in smart mode - 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode
- GPS: Yes
- Swim-proof: Yes
- Heart Rate Monitor: Yes
- LTE: Yes (eSim)
- Operating system: HarmonyOS 2
By activating the eSim service on their smartphones, users can share the phone number as well as voice and data plans between their smartphone and smartwatch. Additionally, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro features an ultra-long battery life, supporting up to five-day battery life in smart mode and provides 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode.
The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro features 3D curved glass, hi-tech ceramic materials, heavy-duty titanium watch body, 3D rotating crown, and stylish watch straps.
As well as this, it is also a masterpiece, polished by the top watch designers with top-notch technologies to achieve mirror-level polishing that is comparable to traditional watches' precision and premium quality.
The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is made of an aerospace-grade titanium fused with sapphire glass lens that's durability. This smartwatch is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions and the test of time, offering an incredible level of protection at any given moment.
The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro offers all-day health management features ranging from skin temperature detection with the new high-precision temperature sensor, fall detection to SOS alert. Coupled with heart rate and 24 hours SpO2 monitoring, sleep and pressure, Huawei's latest smartwatch comprehensive feature set allows users to stay up to date on their health condition.
Moreover, users can turn the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro into their personal assistant and view flight status, track food orders and taxi information by raising their wrist, saving them from the hassle of having to juggle their smartphone. The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro also comes pre-installed with AppGallery, where users can download third-party apps.
The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro also supports Smart Hand Gesture Control, which intelligently senses various hand gestures. For instance, you can answer an incoming call by releasing a clenched fist with a raised wrist.
*OTA is required.
The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro offers upgraded sports monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes including 17 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts and 7 indoor workouts. No matter what sports you are interested in, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 is ready to take the challenge with you.
Apple Watch Series 6
Specs roundup:
- Size: 40mm, 44mm
- Battery life: 18 hours
- GPS: Yes
- Swim-proof: Yes
- Heart Rate Monitor: Yes
- LTE: Optional
- Operating system: iOS
This watch form Apple is cellular-enabled, though users must own an iPhone that shares a plan with their smartwatch. This smartwatch from Apple allows users to make calls, send and receive texts, receive data, e.g. social media and weather updates, access maps and use Apple Music, all without their phone in hand.
The Apple Watch Series 6 looks great. The round-edged screen and smooth case are quite pleasing. It is not large, heavy, or cumbersome, but it has a good weight to it and feels good on the wrist just like how a solid piece of technology should. Overall, the design is different from most smartwatches available in the market.
The issue with Apple watches in the past has been battery life. Advanced features like 4G/LTE connectivity and GPS tracking tend to drain battery life like nothing else. The Apple Watch Series 6 does better than previous models but the improvement is not really significant. The battery life is about 18 hours tops but only requires 1.5 hours to get back to 100% battery.
The Apple Watch Series 6 supports sports monitoring features with 80 workout modes in addition to health managing features ranging from ECG function, to heart rate, and exercise tracking in addition to SP02, albeit SPO2 has to be turned on manually.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Specs roundup:
- Size: 41mm, 45mm
- Battery life: up to 2 days
- GPS: Yes
- Swim-proof: Yes
- Heart Rate Monitor: Yes
- LTE: Optional
- Operating system: Tizen OS
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is available with an LTE cellular connection, the Galaxy Watch 3 allows users to leave their phones behind, as they stay connected with the world from their wrist. Text, call, payments, maps, travel info, weather and social media all with a flick of a wrist.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has more of a classic styling with the round face and traditional straps. It comes in two sizes of 41mm and 45mm and a variety of finishes and styles. The rotating bezel allows users to navigate the menus easily by scrolling through options with a quick turn.
In terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 long-lasting battery can go for more than a day on a single charge, and users can always get a quick boost from compatible Galaxy phones with wireless reverse charging.
Extensive fitness tracking means it is a great companion and motivator when indulging in outdoor activities. It will also monitor heart rate and SPO2 if you want by checking manually and also track sleep to help users stay on top of their health.
Choosing the right one
Making the final choice comes down to the user and their preferences. A variety of reasons including specifications, cellular compatibility, battery life, health monitoring features, aesthetics, screen size and of course price point will be the ultimate deciding factors on what your next smartwatch should be.