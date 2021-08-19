- EVENTS
ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Harmonizes Tech and Music
This powerful 14" gaming laptop gets a facelift courtesy of world-renowned DJ
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced a new Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker special edition laptop as a collaboration with the legendary artist, DJ and music producer. With unique styling and a custom ROG Remix sampler, this machine is ready for any creative endeavor.
Key Notes
- Technology meets musicality: The new laptop combines the unique style of Alan Walker with the practicality required for self-made creators
- Never miss a beat: Powered with the latest technology, this machine fuses high-end tech specs with go-anywhere portability designed for a multi-faceted lifestyle
- Alan Walker customized design accents: Distinct acrylic packaging uses capacitive pads to double as a music sampler and remix kit.
Technology meets musicality
Alan Walker developed an interest in computers, programming, and graphic design at a young age, eventually leading to a prominent career in electronic music. Walker began his career as a self-taught producer releasing tracks on YouTube and SoundCloud, rising to fame with his 2015 song Faded. With billions of streams on YouTube and Spotify, Walker is now an acclaimed artist with a hand in the gaming industry, having produced tracks for PUBG Mobile and Death Stranding. This, combined with his unique sense of style, made him a perfect fit for the values we pursue at ROG.
Never miss a beat
When ROG first forged a partnership with Alan Walker, one laptop stood out among the field as the perfect do-anything companion for a self-made creator and gamer. The Zephyrus G14 blends best-in-class portability with the potent performance of an 8-core, 16-thread AMD® RyzenT 9 5900HS CPU and the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTXT 3050 Ti GPU. For Walker-or those who aspire to follow in his footsteps-it's the ultimate tool for gamers and creators on the go who want to be able to switch gears at the drop of a beat.
Alan Walker customized design accents
Never satisfied with merely nudging the envelope, ASUS ROG packed the Zephyrus G14 AW SE with even more premium finishes and personalization. Designed in collaboration with Walker, this special edition G14 features unique color accents, like the Spectre Blue shade of the AniMe MatrixTM LED array, exclusive to this machine. The nameplate sports a similar tone, along with Walker's idea to include his own signature next to the ROG logo. This nameplate is manufactured with a physical vapor deposition process for an enticing reflectivity that changes from different angles. Two fabric belts along the belt add ROG's signature cyberpunk flair, with one belt using reflective text that blends seamlessly with the matrix LEDs.
"I feel very proud for having the chance to work with ROG and I'm excited to show the world what we've been working on for so long," said Walker.
The experience begins the moment you lay your fingers on the container, thanks to a stunning design and acrylic top cover, all selected by Walker himself. The box-Walker's favorite part of the project-is far more than mere packaging: it's a creative accessory all its own. Connect the box to the G14 with a USB Type-C cable and it turns into the ROG Remix sampler, with conductive pads on the surface that allow users to trigger 18 of Walker's own sound effects. Start with one of Walker's genre-defining tracks or import your own tunes into the custom software, developed with Walker and his team. ROG Remix also displays unique ROG and Alan Walker inspired animations on the main screen of the laptop and AniMe MatrixT panel based on the MIDI inputs selected.
The laptop even features a custom boot animation and Alan Walker wallpaper. The glass touchpad is shaded with a customized pattern inspired by a music equalizer, alongside keycaps matching Alan Walker's signature colors-plus A and W keys with the producer's logo printed on top. To cap it all off, an Alan Walker and ROG styled baseball cap and pair of socks also come bundled with a special edition of the ROG Sleeve so you can represent the Republic anywhere.
Availability and Pricing
The ROG Zephyrus G14 AW SE will be available on August 18th 2021 in UAE from the major retailers. Price starts at 8,499 AED
For more information please visit : https://bit.ly/37QTGUS
Specifications
|Processor
|AMD RyzenT 9 5900HS
|GPU
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTXT 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 VRAM
|Operating system
|Windows 10 Home
|Display
|14-inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, PANTONE® Validated, adaptive sync
|Memory
|8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz onboard, plus 1 x SODIMM slot up to 8 GB
|Audio
|2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology 2x 0.7W tweeter, Array Microphone With Dolby Atmos technology ,km
|Keyboard
|Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, N-key support, 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hot keys, Golden Curve, Power key with Fingerprint
|Cameras
|External Camera (1080p @ 60 FPS), optional
|Memory & storage
|1TB M.2 NVMeT PCIe® 3.0 SSD
|Wireless
|Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.0 *Bluetooth version may vary as the OS upgrades
|Connectivity
|1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-CT with DisplayPortT 1.4 and Power Delivery 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-CT 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1x HDMI 2.0b 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack 1x Kensington Lock
|Battery
|180W Power Adaptor Plug Type :ø6.0 (mm) Output: 20V DC, 9A, 180W Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Colors
|Eclipse Grey
|Size
|32.4 (W) x 22.2 (D) x 1.79 (H) cm
|Bundled Peripherals
|ROG AW limited edition sleeve, cap, and socks
|Weight
|1.7 kg
