Partner content by KT Engage
ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Edition Review
As someone who’s seen some pretty impressive designs from Asus with their engineering. The company proved they are not shy to making some crazy designs with their Acronym laptop, an out of this world laptop that combined the best of high fashion in a G14 chassis.
This year however, Asus has collaborated with worldwide phenomenon, DJ Alan Walker to create a unique spin on the G14 that targets hobby music producers, gamers and superfans of the DJ.
To speak more about the laptop, it’s a ROG Zephyrus G14, one of Asus’s best laptops that’s packed in with an AMD Ryzen 5900HS, GeForce RTX GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, as well as a QHD 120Hz screen, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage but it’s different in a way that it looks and functionally differently aesthetic wise. Even the box is functional!
The packaging the laptop comes in can double up as a DJ Deck when it’s connected to the laptop through a USB-C connection and on plug, it loads up the ROG Remix software that you can then use to play one of Alan Walker’s songs or if you want you can put your own. You can then use the buttons on the box to start, stop, speed up the track, add effects and has a preset of over 18 affects you can use. It’s quite simple and fun to play around with.
It’s pretty remarkable when you think that this is all coming from a box and personally, if you’re someone who’s a massive fan of Alan Walker, you’re going to get a real kick out of this functionality.
Much of the aesthetic differences were designed with Alan Walker’s personal input. There’s belt that’s reflective with both ROG and Alan Walker’s brand which are “JOIN THE REPUBLIC” part of the ROG brand and “JOIN THE WALKERS” which is what Alan Walker’s fanbase is called.
There’s also the distinct AW logo and a lot of neat references to music patterns and a nice little easter egg in binary on the bottom that I’ll let you find out what that is. His logo is on the A and W keys which is a nice touch and the keys are branded with his favourite colour which is now branded Spectre Blue. The laptop also boots up with the AW logo and sound effect and comes with wallpapers from Alan Walker’s brand. In the box, you’ll also get a custom designed ROGxAlan Walker Cap and socks as well.
Part of the charm of getting this laptop is that it’s a collector’s limited-edition item and reserved for those who love what Alan Walker represents in their music. It retails at AED 8,499 and for those who want to get a truly special laptop to stand out, that’s a pretty swell deal. For those who want to get the regular G14, you can at a lower price without all the bells and whistles in design the Alan Walker edition offers.
The ROG Zephyrus G14 has become that kind of laptop that’s been the crown jewel for Asus just because of the number of special editions and tweaks it has come with in the past two years.
For Alan Walker fans however, this laptop is an absolute must buy since you will get to own a legacy product from the DJ himself.
For more information please visit : https://bit.ly/37QTGUS
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.