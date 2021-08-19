- EVENTS
ROG Unveils Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop with 16” Display in 15” Form Factor
Ultra-slim bezels enable 94% screen-to-body ratio in ultra-slim body, with up to a new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-11900H processor inside
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the Zephyrus M16, a gaming laptop that fits an immersive 16" display and a powerful new Intel® processor inside an ultra-slim 15" chassis. That's only 19.9mm thin and 1.9kg
The latest CPU with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H drives high-refresh-rate gaming and high performance in content creation. While a GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU delivers high frame rates and RTX technologies in the latest games. ROG Intelligent Cooling keeps the M16 cool under the user's fingers while ensuring high CPU and GPU performance.
For fluid, richly detailed visuals in games, the 16" display combines a high WQXGA resolution with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync. It's also primed for content creation thanks to a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. For streaming, recording, and gaming, with the Zephyrus M16's multi-faceted audio system, the user can be fully immersed in any scenarios by a six-speaker system with dual force-canceling woofers produces clear and deep audio.
Key Points
- 16" display in ultra-slim 15" form factor: 4.6mm bezels on all four sides allow 16" panel to deliver ultra-immersive 94% screen-to-body ratio
- Powerful new Intel® processor: with up to 11th Gen CoreT i9-11900H CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXT 3070 GPU drive next-level performance
- True portability: Ultra-slim and portable at 19.9mm thin and only 1.9kg, with fast-charging 90Wh battery that enables up to 10 hours of video playback
- Studio-quality audio: Six speakers with dual force-canceling woofers enable Dolby Atmos® surround sound, while 3D mic array captures clear audio.
16" display in ultra-slim 15" form factor
The Zephyrus M16's streamlined design fits a 16" display into a slim chassis that's 5% smaller than last year's 15" Zephyrus M15. It delivers an immersive 94% screen-to-body ratio with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, offering additional to fit more on the screen.
The underlying panel features a 165Hz refresh rate and WQXGA resolution that combine fluidity and detail, while the 3ms response time keeps animation sharp. Adaptive-Sync eliminates screen tearing and makes gameplay even smoother by synchronizing the refresh rate with the GPU's frame rate.
Ready for the demands of content creators, the display is factory calibrated and Pantone Validated to ensure accurate colors out of the box. Full coverage of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 color gamut offers a vibrant color palette, while 500 nits of brightness delivers a vivid picture even outdoors. Dolby Vision dynamically adjusts visuals to make images richer and brighter. With it, creators can film and edit their videos and streams in a format commonly used by industry professionals.
Powerful new Intel processor
The Core i9-11900H CPU in the top configuration clocks up to 4.9GHz, delivering awesome performance. With eight cores and sixteen threads, it's fully equipped for game streaming, video rendering, and creative projects. The Zephyrus M16's advanced system design allows the CPU to run on up to 45W of sustained power when the GPU is active and 80W on its own. The GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU gives the Zephyrus M16 outsized gaming performance for such a slim machine. Efficient cooling allows the RTX 3070 Laptop GPU to clock up to 1390MHz at 80W with ROG Boost. Dynamic Boost diverts an extra 20W of power when CPU loads are lighter, unlocking even more performance.
Users can switch between operating modes manually with a quick keyboard shortcut or automatically with Scenario Profiles, letting users associate individual games and apps with specific operating modes, lighting effects, and other system settings. With all the combinations above, the customized optimization grants users the best experience that could ever be achieved.
True portability
The ROG Zephyrus M16's offers true portability. At just 19.9mm thin and only 1.9kg, it's easy to carry under the user's arm or slip into a backpack. The capacious 90Wh battery offers up to 10 hours of video playback, with fast charging technology allowing it to replenish to 50% in only 30 minutes. While the full-sized adapter is required for maximum performance, the laptop can handle everyday work running off a smaller Type-C adapter or even a portable USB power pack.
The updated 180° ErgoLift hinge also offers new possibilities. This hinge raises the rear of the laptop the lid opens, which places the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle and gives the cooling vents more room to draw in air. The hinge can rotate back until the M16 sits flat, so users can position the screen at the optimal angle, adding another flexibility to the portability.
Studio-quality audio
The Zephyrus M16's six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos brings games, movies, and music to life. Two tweeters team up with dual force-canceling woofers to produce crisp highs and clear bass. Each woofer comprises two speakers that are slightly offset to cancel each other's vibrations, reducing unwanted resonance. To improve voice chat, advanced Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation removes unwanted sounds from both input and output audio. It can be applied to any device and even customized on a per-app basis, so users can limit noise-canceling to chat apps without affecting in-game sounds. Gamers can communicate better with teammates, creators can record cleaner audio in any environment, and everyone can enjoy clear conversation. Because Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation runs on the CPU, the GPU is free to focus on maximizing frame rates.
Comprehensive connectivity
Flexible inputs smooth the way for gaming, creative projects, and everyday computing. The Thunderbolt 4 port drives two 4K displays at 60Hz or a single 8K monitor, and it offers lightning-quick access to media and other data on external drives. Users can charge the laptop and other devices through this port, too, including Type-C USB gear.
An integrated webcam and fingerprint sensor offer convenient tools for logging in and staying in touch. Traditional cameras use either 2DNR technology that analyzes individual frames to correct noise, or 3DNR technology that analyzes frames in sequence to improve fidelity with moving objects. The Zephyrus M16 blends 2DNR and 3DNR technology to ensure users look their best in any situation, even in low-light environments. The fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button offers an especially seamless Windows Hello experience. It briefly caches the user's fingerprint when they turn on the laptop and then automatically logs in with the correct account.
Availability & Pricing
The ROG Zephyrus M16 will be available from 19th August 2021 in UAE key retailers. Price starts from 7,999 AED.
For more information please visit : https://rog.asus.com/me-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/2021-rog-zephyrus-m16-series/
Specifications
|Processor
|Intel® CoreT i9-11900HIntel® CoreT i7-11800H
|Graphics
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTXT 3070NVIDIA® GeForce RTXT 3060
|Operating system
|Windows 10 Home
|Display
|16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 165Hz/3ms, IPS-level, 100% DCI-P3 display with Adaptive-Sync, Pantone® validation, and Dolby Vision technology x
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 on board + 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM 8GB DDR4 on board + 8GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM
|Storage
|2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Keyboard
|Stealth Type keyboard with one-zone RGB or white backlight1.7mm travel distanceOverstroke technologyFingerprint sensor on power key
|Audio
|6 speakers with dual force-canceling woofers and smart ampDolby Atmos technologyHi-Res certification3D mic array with Two-way AI Noise Cancelation
|I/O ports
|Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) with DP1.4 and PD 3.0 supportUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DP 1.4 and PD 3.0 supportUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-AUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-AMicro SD (312MB/s)HDMI 2.0b 3.5mm combo Audio jack Kensington LockRJ45
|Webcam
|720p HD @ 30 fps video recording
|Connectivity
|WIFI 6 (802.11ax 2x2)Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery
|90Wh with Fast Charge technology
|Dimensions
|355 x 243.5 x 19.9mm
|Weight
|1.9kg
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.