ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED
Hello and welcome back everyone. Today, we will be having a look at the new and improved ASUS dual-screen laptop: the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED.
Building upon the innovative, top-end features of its previous models, ASUS has created a high-performance, reliable, and more ergonomic device that allows owners a seamless and comfortable experience designed around multitasking and creativity.
This new generation of ZenBook is an upgraded, amped-up version of its predecessors and is sure to take the market by storm.
Design
ASUS brings us a sophisticated sleek new design. The chassis and lid are made of magnesium-aluminum alloy with a classy Celestial Blue finish that is a beauty to behold. The new ErgoLift and AAS Plus hinge features auto-lifts the ScreenPad Plus to a more ergonomic angle and improves the thermal efficiency of the device as it allows room for 36% higher airflow. Speaking of thermal efficiency, the new dual 97-blade fans provide an additional 11% increase in airflow compared to previous generations. Furthermore, six copper heat pipes work to disperse overall heat, allowing this machine to maintain high performance.
The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED weighs only 2.4kgs and is 21.5mm slim, making it 100g lighter and 2.5mm slimmer than its sister model, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 UX581. The increase in weight from its predecessor, the ZenBook Duo 14, however, is due to a tougher, more durable, and stronger hinge design made of zinc alloy as well as a bigger screen. While being tough, the new hinge module is 30% smaller than previous ZenBook Duo models, which permits the slimmer build.
The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 comes equipped with 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, standard HDMI 1.4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, along with a 3.5 mm audio jack and a microSD card reader. All of these options ensure all-around connectivity with a thought to convenient positioning.
Display
The ZenBook Pro Duo has a PANTONE Validated 15.6-inch OLED 4K UHD NanoEdge touchscreen, supporting 3840 x 2160 resolution with a mere 0.2 ms response time, making it one of the smoothest touchscreens to work with. Alongside the super speedy response time, the touchscreen color volume is up to 1.6X greater than a traditional LCD, delivering exponential color accuracy regardless of what level of brightness the display is set to. To creators, display accuracy is of utmost importance, and the DisplayHDR 500 True Black feature with its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio provides creators of all kinds with a brighter and more detailed viewing experience. Further enhancing the viewer's experience is its 70% reduction in harmful blue light emission compared with normal LCDs. And for a fully immersive experience, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 has a wide 178o viewing angle on its main display. The reduced gap between the two displays, which enables a smooth workflow without any interruption.
Thanks to the DisplayHDR 500, the ScreenPad Plus brightness is increased to 400 nits and, paired with the new angle the hinge design allows, this improves the touchscreen experience and prevents screen reflections. An improved ScreenXpert UI and shortcuts, along with several new apps, enable more intuitive interactions between the main display and the ScreenPad Plus; Namely, a new customizable Control Center button which makes it possible for users to adjust the location of the Control Center UI according to their preference. Shortcuts such as the Launcher allow you to launch your favorite apps with a mere click or tap from the ScreenPad. The new Control Panel app, currently supporting Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop, and Lightroom Classic, allows for a smooth, efficient workflow with the ScreenPad by offering quick access to commonly used functions such as zoom, brightness, and contrast via sliders, buttons, and dials. A new TouchPad mode can be activated, which turns the ScreenPad into a massive touchpad. Switcher and ViewMax options optimize multitasking and workspace management. Using Switcher allows users to define where window apps should be quickly shifted to while using ViewMax allows them to merge the main and secondary display into one large virtual display. A quick Keyboard Lock button allows you to turn the keyboard on and off so as not to accidentally hit buttons while working with the touchscreen.
Keyboard and Trackpad
The ErgoLift design of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED results in the keyboard automatically tilting when the laptop is opened. This design allows users to type more comfortably at positions that are recommended for the wrists. The keys feature a 0.15 mm dish-shaped indentation and 1.4 mm key travel. These features deliver the comfort and accuracy of typing on a desktop PC keyboard packed in a portable device. With the addition of several new dedicated hotkeys, productivity and work efficiency is increased exponentially. Easily switch the webcam off or lock the system with the touch of a button, or capture any part of the screen with a single tap. The ZenBook also includes an Fn key with a lock option, allowing users to quickly switch between hotkey functions or general F1-F12 key functions by pressing the Fn + Esc keys at the same time. Most compact laptops lack a numeric keypad. But Not the ZenBook Pro Duo 15. It has the upgraded ASUS-Exclusive NumberPad 2.0 on the touchpad. A single-touch sensor at the top-right of the touchpad turns NumberPad on and off and you can also swipe from the top left icon in any direction to activate the Calculator app on the main display. Unlike its predecessor, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED includes a palm rest which, paired with the ErgoLift, gives you the most comfortable typing experience ever.
Camera and Sound
The super-slim camera module has a four-element lens that captures images and videos more sharply. And due to its ultrathin design, it can be positioned at the ideal top-bezel location to deliver a flattering view of users. The IR camera algorithm features 'see-in-the-dark' capabilities; meaning that you can still log in with Windows Hello despite being in a low-light environment.
The audio system has been fine-tuned by experts from the ASUS Golden Ear team and audio specialists Harman Kardon. The ZenBook output is louder, richer in-depth, and surrounds effects than ever before. Whereas 'louder' can come hand in hand with ' more distortion' in lower-quality devices, the louder sounds in the ZenBook are delivered via distortion-suppressing smart amplifiers which ensure the durability of the sensitive voice coils of the speakers.
For the on-the-move businessmen and remote employees, the ZenBook offers The ClearVoice Mic function, which presents them with 4 different modes that ensure clean, noise-free voice and conference calls.
Performance
The performance specs of this beast of a laptop do not disappoint. For a device built around multitasking, the best hardware is incorporated in the ZenBook Pro Duo to match. It comes equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, one of the most powerful mobile processors available, and an increased battery capacity of 28% for 6.2 hours of battery life, allowing users to find a perfect balance between performance and endurability.
The ZenBook features the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX series GPU. This GPU is based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture with CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores and works seamlessly with NVIDIA Optimus technology: the technology that allows you to maintain high performance while ensuring long battery life.
You get more than enough processing power with the onboard memory design, which allows for a slim, lightweight chassis while having a 32GB capacity and fast 2933 MHz DDR4 clock speeds for uninterrupted workflow as well as up to 1 TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD.
The ASUS-Exclusive WiFi Master technology, which has a built-in WiFi 6 wireless network for faster wireless transmission, also comes with WiFi SmartConnect function, which provides greater distance, stability, and speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps. The network card also incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 for connection to multiple Bluetooth-enabled devices.
Verdict
The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is a carefully crafted, beautiful, high-performance, high-quality piece of innovative technology that does not disappoint fans of its previous models and can garner the interest of any who value multitasking and work efficiency. It has perfected the art of bringing dual screens to laptops and upholds the reputation of ASUS computers as the leaders of innovation in this field of technology. This laptop is the ultimate dream for content creators who are constantly on the move and desire seamless workflow and superior performance on a portable computer.
For more information please visit: https://bit.ly/32vif6Y
