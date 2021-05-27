- EVENTS
ASUS Chromebook C223 provides ultra-portability for students
Ultraportable 11.6-inch consumer laptops with a premium look and all-day battery life
ASUS brought the new ultralight and ultrathin laptop in the ASUS Chromebook series: 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook C223. The new series is a combination of style and effortless mobility. The power-efficient ASUS Chromebook series is designed to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Users can now work or play throughout the day while they're on the move, and the powerful quad-core Intel® processors deliver speedy performance for popular apps. With robust security, convenient features, the full power of G Suite and access to millions of Android apps on Google Play, the new ASUS Chromebook series is the ideal choice for anyone who's always on the go.
Key Points
- Ultra-portability and style on the go: Aluminum-finished lid gives a premium look and feel, with an 11.6-inch profile and 1kg weight
- All-day performance: Power-efficient up to quad-core Intel processors enable speedy performance and up to 10 hours of battery life for all-day work or play
- Powerfully clear sound: High-quality stereo speakers and extra-large resonant chambers that generate up to 82dB of high-fidelity audio
- Google One 100GB membership: One-year free subscription across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos with free 100 GB storage
Ultra-portability and style on the go
Designed for users needing the ultimate portability and style, ASUS Chromebook C223 is a compact and lightweight 11.6-inch laptop with a footprint that's smaller than a sheet of A4 paper. It only weighs 1kg and comes with an ultraslim 17.25mm profile that makes it one of the thinnest 11.6-inch Chromebooks in the market. Not only does it provide portability but also a premium look with an aluminum-finished lid.
All-day performance
The new ASUS Chromebook series is designed to combine maximum on-the-go flexibility with speedy performance for everyday tasks. Using power-efficient up to quad-core Intel® processors, users can enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life for all-day autonomy without any limitation to power outlets.
Powerfully clear sound
Even though ASUS Chromebook C223 is thin and light but it doesn't compromise on sound quality. With its twin stereo speakers and extra-large resonant chambers that generate up to 82dB of high-fidelity audio. It can deliver surround-sound effects that are good as much larger laptops, with crisp and powerful sound to give the user an immersive experience for both music and video streaming.
Google One 100GB membership
The membership includes 100GB of storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, access to Google experts, and exclusive member benefits. It enables all in one shareable family plan throughout one purchase. Moreover, the new ASUS Chromebook series fully supports Google Play, so users can enjoy all their favorite Android apps for work, play, or creativity. With automatic updates and built-in anti-virus protection, Chrome OS frees users from the worry of keeping their device safe, secure, and always up to date, and as it's built on the security of personal Google accounts, all private documents, emails, photos, and personal data are kept safe at all times.
Availability & Pricing
ASUS Chromebook C223 is available in I Cloud. The price starts from 829 AED.
For the product enquiries please contact: asus_commercial@asus.com
For more information please visit:https://bit.ly/3bX7iAi
