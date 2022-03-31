Vivobook 13 Slate OLED: The best low-priced Windows detachable laptop
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
It's also quite light! Weighing in at only 785 g and 7.9 mm thin, it's packed in a 13.3" display that has corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen which offers an anti-fingerprint coating to help keep your screen clean as well as scratch resistant. The key aspect here is that the Vivobook 13 Slate's OLED display is truly stunning.
To see an OLED HDR, display in a 2-in 1 is pretty stellar and the gorgeous display that's just nice to look at it with deep contrast and crisp clean whites. The ASUS Vivobook 13 features a 13, 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 1.07 billion colours, up to 550 nits of peak brightness, and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing a brighter and more detailed viewing experience.
It also offers an ultrawide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 with PANTONE Validation, which is the standard for the motion-picture industry. To assure that HDR content will appear vivid and life-like, with accurate colour and contrast reproduction, the display is also certified VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black and Dolby Vision.
It also features dual cameras. The 5-megapixel camera at the front is able to make clear video calls and chats for work and capture high resolution pictures via the rear 13-megapixel camera. The quad speakers of the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features four built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos are driven by a dual-channel smart amplifier
On the ports end of things, the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® ports, which can support data transfer, DisplayPort, and power deliver. In addition, the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED also offers a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a microSD card reader. There's also a built-in dual-band Intel WiFi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax) wireless network offering up to speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps, and provides up to 3X higher throughput and 4X more network capacity than WiFi 5 (802.11ac). The network card also incorporates Bluetooth 5.2 for connection to Bluetooth-enabled devices.
The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features a 50Whr battery to keep you going for longer, providing over 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also features integrated ASUS Battery Health Charging technology (charge mode setting at MyASUS software) that’s designed to reduce battery expansion during charging to help ensure that the battery stays in good condition, increasing battery longevity. On top of that, it also features a fast-charging function that charges the battery from 0% to 60% in less than 39 minutes.
Asus have also released a new stylus, the Asus Pen 2.0. The stylus supports 4096-level pressure sensitivity and as low as 5g of pen tip force for creating those fine details. It samples faster at 266 Hz and has less than 36ms of latency. It also has 4 interchangeable pen tips (2H, HB, H, and B) for various usage scenarios to meet user's writing/drawing preference.
The ASUS Pen 2.0 supports charging via a hidden USB-C port. You can charge up to 100% in just 30min which gets you over 140hours of use. Another feature of ASUS Pen 2.0 is its one-click launch via Bluetooth, allowing you to capture a screenshot, jump to the next page of a presentation or launch Microsoft Whiteboard. So, it’s ideal for those who want a note taking tool for productivity.
Whether it's in tablet or keyboard mode, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is an affordable entry in its class. If you're looking for a hybrid 2 in 1 Windows 11 device the Vivobook Slate 13 OLED is one that adapts to what you want it to do. Whether it's watching content or working on it, the phenomenal display makes it a joy to look at.
Now the latest Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is available in the UAE leading retailer stores for Dh2,499.